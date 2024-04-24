The best delicacies of the state of Traralgon | Latrobe Valley Express

TABLE TENNIS

VICTORIAN OPEN

By KATRINA BRANDON

WITH the eight-year agreement through Table Tennis Victoria and Latrobe City, the 2024 S-TREND Victorian Open made its way to the Gippsland Regional Indoor Sports Stadium (GRISS) on April 6 and 7.

As many as 400 players took part throughout the weekend, with the juniors playing on Saturday and the seniors (over 20 years old) on Sunday.

Players from all over Victoria came to enjoy the events from 9am, some of whom were even Victoria's best players and Australia's best.

Key players this weekend or those to watch included Sanaya Buddhadasa, who is part of the Victorian team, Cherry Le, Lucas Lum, Connie Psihogios, who is heading to the Olympics at 16, and the Victorian team is at number 9 in the list. seniors, and Yousef Hassan.

The Open was buzzing with excitement before the event even started. Andrew Weiss, Managing Director of Table Tennis Victoria, and Darren Howe, Mayor of Latrobe, opened the day's events.

On Saturday, Traralgon's rising junior player, Maya Gomez, competed in the U15s, U17s, U1000 points and U800 points sections. In the two-point sections, also known as the knockout rounds, Gomez failed to qualify during the first round in the U1000s and the second round for the U800s due to stiff competition.

It was difficult because they come from all the different academies in Melbourne, Gomez said.

They also have more experience of going to more tournaments, so it is very difficult to play them. I don't have that much experience, but it's still a lot of fun.

Gomez has been playing table tennis for almost eight years and enjoys competing and competing in club pennants with the local Traralgon Table Tennis Association.

The Victorian Open is fun to show off your training. Because we train so much at table tennis in Traralgon, we play our competition with everyone there, and we are used to playing them, while here it is different because we don't play them that often and it is a nice opportunity to do something new . It's fun and enjoyable, she said.

Weiss praised Traralgon for its facilities and hospitality.

It was incredible. We're up about 20 percent from last year. Only 190 participants left for Sunday, the seniors, veterans and paratroopers. I think there were 130 juniors there on Saturday. “I'm really excited,” he said.

Victoria is by far the largest state in table tennis. We have almost 50 per cent of members in Victoria. It's a beautiful community. We know each other and it's fun to play with and against each other. It makes these types of events really great to participate in.

THE Seniors Open showcased the best of Victoria's table tennis talent.

Day 2 of the events filled the stadium with additional lanes extending to the back lanes in case the event became too crowded.

It went smoothly and each section burned through. Among those to watch were Australia's Qian Yang (Paralympian), Zachary Anstey (national player), Ma Lin (Paralympian) and Melissa Tapper (Australia's only person to play in the Olympic and Paralympic Games).

More Traralgon players came back to the home court to show the rest of the state the best they had, but unfortunately the other players topped the charts and even got top players like Geoff Lawn, Heath Saputo and Mick Warr back from the Victorian era. Team.

There were no dull moments on the day as most sections overlapped, meaning the aspiring players could see the excitement of the super-intense matches between the players.

The most enticing game to watch over the weekend was Tapper vs. Connie Psihogios, who went head-on, with Tapper taking the lead in both. Tapper took the Open in Singles with a 4-1 lead.

I was excited to be back in Traralgon for the Vic Open after finishing as a finalist in last year's women's singles. “I wanted to try to do even better,” Tapper said.

I am incredibly happy to have won my first Victorian Open senior title, 20 years after I first played in it.

The atmosphere was great and the tournament went off without a hitch, thanks to TTV and Gippsland Indoor Sports Centre.

Results

Seniors

Men's Singles – Yonis YiHang Xu; Women's Singles – Melissa Tapper; Men's Singles Under 21 – Rivindu Buddhadasa; Under-21 Women's Singles – Victoria Zhang; Singles from the 1920s – Yonis YiHang Xu; Para Singles – Christopher Addis; Over 30 Men's Singles – Craig Carter; Over 30 Women's Singles – Akie Yoshida; Over 40 Men's Singles – Simon Johnson; Over 40 Women's Singles – Cheryl Huang; Over 50 Men's Singles – David Segal; Over 50 Women's Singles – Aviva Brindley; Over 60 men's singles matches – John Pattison; Over 60 Women's Singles – Zongying Yang; More than 65 men's singles – FrankRiha; More than 65 women's singles – Anne Bellion; Over 70 Men's Singles – Bob Bowler; More than 70 women's singles – Anne Bellion; Over 75 Men's Singles – Bob Bowler; Over 80 Men's Singles – Bernard Mick Wright; More than 85 singles – Case De Bondt; Among 2000 Singles – Michael Lim; Among 1700 singles – Vimal Chilukuri; Under 1400 Singles – Tan-Kang, Kee Sing IanIbrahim; Under 1200 singles – Dirk Holwerda (Leongatha); Less than 1000 singles – Gavin Carrigg (Traralgon); Less than 800 singles – Alan Chan.

Juniors

Boys Singles Under 9 – Keene Pan; Girls' Singles Under 9 – Sihua Ivana Chen; Boys Singles Under 11 – Aaryan Batta; Girls' Singles Under 11 – Nikitha Balram; Boys Singles Under 13 – Joshua Ding; Singles for girls under 13 – Lydia Tran; Boys Singles Under 15 – Aaron Nguyen; Singles for girls under 15 – Coral Zhao; Boys singles under 17 – Lucas Lum; Girls' Singles Under 17 – Connie Psihogios; Boys Singles Under 19 – Yousef Hassan; Singles for girls under 19 – Connie Psihogios; Among 2000 Singles – Sidney Win Shwe; Under 1700 Singles – Colin Chen; Less than 1,400 singles – Nelson Zeng; Less than 1200 singles – Jin Wen Ivan Chan; Less than 1000 singles – Zilong Oliver He; Less than 800 singles – Samuel Shwe.