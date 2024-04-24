Womens Golfs OKeefe named after the Palmer Cup team





Austin, Texas Freshman women golfers from Texas Farah O'Keefe was named to the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup team on Tuesday. O'Keefe was one of 10 committee selections for Team USA for the 28eplaying the Palmer Cup from July 5 to 7 at the Lahinch Golf Club in Lahinch, Ireland. O'Keefe, a native of Austin, Texas, has four top-five finishes in collegiate events this season and has a scoring average of 70.48. She has played rounds of par or better in 17 of her 21 stroke play rounds and has a 3-0 record in match play. O'Keefe was a co-medalist at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate and is a two-time Big 12 Golfer of the Month. “I'm so proud of Farah,” Texas head coach Ryan Murphy said, “She has earned that spot on the Palmer Cup team. Her body of work has been consistently strong this season and a third-place finish at the Conference Championship almost certainly earned her. She has represented herself and Texas very well this season. will represent the United States very well this summer. Once again, I am extremely proud of Farah!” O'Keefe finished T5 in her first collegiate event at the highly competitive ANNIKA Intercollegiate. She followed that up with a T2 finish at the Windy City Classic. O'Keefe went 3-0 in match play to help Texas to wins over No. 5 USC, No. 10 Florida and No. 24 Arizona State at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge. Following her performance as a co-medalist at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, O'Keefe finished T20 at the Augusta National Women's Amateur and in third place at the Big 12 Championship. O'Keefe also competed in the 2023 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship at Pebble Beach. The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and began in 1997 at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida. The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the nation's top men's and women's college/college golfers matching the United States against a team of international players. The Palmer Cup has been played on some of the best courses in the world, including The Old Course at St. Andrews, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course and Cherry Hills. As of the 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club, the Palmer Cup is the only major tournament in which men and women play side by side as partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/4/23/womens-golf-womens-golfs-farah-o-keefe-named-to-palmer-cup-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos