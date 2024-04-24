U-19 girls start training for cricket World Cup qualifiers





Nigerian The U-19 women's cricket team has started preparations for the 2025 International Cricket Council Womens U-19 World Cup Qualifiers, to be played in Rwanda in August. PUNCH SportExtra reports. Led by former Kenya International, Sarah Bhakita, the first phase of team camping commenced last week in Ibadan and will continue in May at the high-end center in Benin City. Bhakita is joined by former Yellow Greens female captain Blessing Etim, who retired after leading the senior team to a historic bronze medal at the 2023 African Games in Ghana, while women's national team coach Leke Oyede, will also work with the team. . According to coach Oyede, the squad currently consists of about 48 players who have risen through the ranks of the youth programs in recent times. The list is also expected to be reduced to 25 as their camping exercises progress before the final list of 18 players is released for the qualifiers. We have started training in earnest and camping will continue until about July. The Ibadan camp has just closed and we then continue to Benin. Around July, the girls will complete their preparations with an intensive training camp in Lagos or a training trip outside Nigeria, Oyede said. Nigeria failed to qualify for the last edition of the tournament in South Africa and will therefore look to change that this time around, especially with the progress the country has made in women's cricket since the last qualifiers in 2022. The 2025 World Cup to be played in Malaysia and Thailand is the second edition of the tournament. South Africa hosted the first edition which was won by India in 2023.

