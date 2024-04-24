Notre Dame football is losing its final 2023 signee to the transfer portal





SOUTH BEND With the Gold team chasing the potential tying goal in the Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame football cornerback Micah Bell stepped in front of receiver KK Smith and made the pass breakup that sealed the victory. Three days after being heckled by his teammates following that fourth and third stop against C.J. Carr, Bell announced Tuesday afternoon that he would be entering the transfer portal. At 6-foot-4 and 177 pounds, Bell was in the mix this spring as a backup cornerback, but with grad transfers bringing in Jordan Clark (Arizona State) and Rod Heard II (Northwestern) to compete for that role, played Bell's time was considered limited. Among the fastest players on the Notre Dame roster, the redshirt freshman from The Kinkaid School in Houston broke 10.5 seconds in the 100 meters multiple times. During his prep career he also competed in the 200 meters, long jump and triple jump. Bell was primarily a running back (8.3 yards per carry) until his senior season and made just one tackle in 21 total snaps over three games last fall. That stop came in the 41-8 Sun Bowl win over Oregon State. Analysis:It's impossible to ignore Riley Leonard's looming shadow on Notre Dame football Bell finished with two tackles and two pass breakups in the Blue-Gold Game, but he also shook freshman receiver Micah Gilbert loose for a 26-yard touchdown pass from third-string quarterback Kenny Minchey in Saturday's third quarter. Bell, a four-star recruit, is the fourth member of the 2023 signing class to leave Notre Dame. He joins wideouts Braylon James (TCU) and Rico Flores Jr. (UCLA), who entered the transfer portal after the 2023 regular season, and safety Brandyn Hillman, who was released from his letter of intent and signed with Michigan in March 2023. Veteran cornerback Clarence Lewis transferred to Syracuse on April 16, joining Ramon Henderson (UCLA), Ryan Barnes (Massachusetts) and last year's starting nickelback Thomas Harper (NFL Draft) among the secondary's losses since the end of the season . Notre Dame recently hosted former Rice walk-on cornerback TreShon Devones during a recruiting visit. The grad transfer, who was slowed by injuries for several seasons, had his only two career interceptions last season against Houston and Charlotte. Despite 45 tackles and 11 pass breakups from Devones, the Owls finished 6-7 for their ninth straight losing season. He also has offers from UTEP, Tulane, Houston, Colorado State, Western Kentucky and Western Michigan. The 15-day spring transfer portal for students runs through April 30. Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NNDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

