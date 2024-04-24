Yoopers unite for Red Wing Alumni Hockey Night | WJMN

MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – The United Way of Marquette County hosted the first Red Wings Alumni Hockey Night in 2022, a fundraiser to support their mission to help others.

“We raised over $100,000 and it was a great success,” said Andrew Rickauer, executive director of the United Way of Marquette County. “Obviously our goal was to raise money and everything we raise stays here and helps our residents.”

Following the overall success of the fundraiser, anticipation is already building for its return this fall, with an even bigger fundraising target to beat.

“Last year we ran a competition to see who could individually raise the most money,” said Nick Boyle. “This year we have eliminated the individual content and switched to a team format. So now we're working together as a group to try to see if we can have a little more impact and get more funding.”

The main event will once again be a hockey match between the Red Wings Alumni team and the Yooper United team.

The road team will consist of names that need no introduction to hockey fans.

“The Red Wings Alumni team is made up of long-time Red Wings players,” Rickauer said. “It could be anyone, someone who played last year, or some older players. We really don't get a selection much closer to the date. I keep hearing from the Alumni Association that they will go with big guns this time.”

Don't expect the home team to pull away. They are ready to show these former pros what UP hockey is all about.

“It's pretty exciting,” Rickauer said. “These are people from our community, a lot of people have seen them play. Whether it's just club hockey players or alumni from the North, you've seen them, you know who they are and to see them play against some of the greats you've seen on TV”

In their last meeting, the match ended in a 7-7 draw. For returning players like Wolff Belanger, they are ready to settle the score.

“I think it was a no-brainer to come back,” Belanger said. “It is a unique opportunity, but for me it is a second chance. We didn't get the win the way we wanted, we tied. I'm quite competitive, so I want to win. I want to beat the Red Wings.”

For first-year Yooper United player Gavin Porter, he says it was an opportunity he couldn't pass up.

“I had a chance to watch the last event and it was something special,” Porter said. “The community really came together and raised a lot of money for the United Way. It's a super cool opportunity to be able to play against some Red Wings. I grew up watching the Red Wings, I'm a big fan. So it's just a great opportunity.”

Boyle also returns after participating in the previous game. He was set to suit up for the Yooper United team, but after a last-minute trade, he ended up playing with some hockey legends.

“I got to go to a team called the Red Wings,” Boyle said. “It was last minute. I was literally getting ready in the locker room and they pulled me over because they needed another body on the ice. So it was a bit last-minute, but still a nice experience.”

Until then, the Yooper United team is focused on their fundraising goals. New this year is a sweater contest, one of many opportunities to raise money.

“There will be a lot of events happening in and around the gameday setting,” Boyle said. “It will be a lot like celebrating Hockeyville again. We're going to have a big Block Party in the parking lot. A red carpet for the players and the Red Wings and then there will also be indoor events during the game. We hope that people will not only open their wallets and join us here to help the community, but also open their hearts and show some support for the United Way and the great community they support.”

Details for the hockey evening are still being finalized. Tickets for the event are expected to go on sale in June.

You can go to yourmqt.org for the most up-to-date fundraising information and event details ahead of the big game this fall.