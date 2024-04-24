



Charleston captures CAA men's golf title with record-breaking performance

Central Championship SAINT HELENA ISLAND, SC (April 23, 2024) The Charleston men's golf team won its seventh CAA title in 10 chances with a tournament-record 35-under performance at the Cotton Dike Course on Dataw Island. Charleston, which previously won four consecutive titles from 2014-2017 and back-to-back in 2021 and 2022, tied the tournament record of 16 under set by UNCW on Friday and completed the week five shots before the Cougars' tournament. record set at this course in 2021. Charleston now has the four best 54-hole scores in championship history, including three in the three tournaments played entirely on the Cotton Dike Course. Kieron van Wyk And Zach Reuland equaled the 54-hole tournament record of 13 under, previously set by Old Dominions Geoff Harris in 2003 and matched by Reuland in 2021 and van Wyk in 2022; they were named co-medalists of the event, with both players on the team earning automatic qualification to NCAA Regionals. The pair finished one shot ahead of Elons Garrett Risner, who shot 18 to finish at 12-under, the best score in tournament history by a non-medalist. Elons Jack Kieser and UNCWs Gray Mitchum finished in a tie for fourth place at 9 under. Elon finished the tournament seven shots off Charleston's team score, with UNCW 11 shots behind the lead. Campbell, Delaware and Drexel followed, with Towson climbing two spots to seventh on the final day of the tournament. William & Mary, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T and Hofstra rounded out the team standings in the 11-team event. Reuland and Risners 66s were the best rounds of the day at Dataw, while Charlestons Neville Rider carded a 67, and van Wyk, Drexels Griffin Mitchelland Towsons Heaven Aung all 4-under 68 years of age. Four teams were undersized on Tuesday; Charleston's 16-under led the way, with UNCW at 7-under, Elon at 5-under and Towson at 2-under. Charleston and any additional individual qualifiers will find out their NCAA regional destinations when the NCAA Mens Golf Championship Selection Show airs on Golf Channel on Wednesday, May 1 at 2 p.m. Regionals in 2024 will be hosted by Texas, LSU, North Carolina, San Diego, Stanford and Purdue. 2024 CAA Men's Golf Championship

Dataw Island Cotton Dike Course Saint Helena Island, SC

Par-72 6,849 yards Team ranking Charleston 276-281-272-829 Elon 274-279-283=836 UNCW 272-287-281=840 Campbell 280-284-293=857 Delaware 289-290-293=872 Drexel 287-294-297=878 Towson305-295-286=886 Willem & Maria 294-294-301=889 Monmouth 295-301-309=905 North Carolina A&T 300-311-301=912 Hofstra 305-315-323=923 Dataw Island is a private golf, tennis and boating community located fifteen minutes outside of historic downtown Beaufort. The island features golf courses by designers Tom Fazio and Arthur Hills, a tennis center, brand new pickleball courts, a full-service marina, a community center with training and massage facilities, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, three restaurants, croquet courts, bocce courts. , and more. The community is also ranked as the top retirement destination in South Carolina by Best Retirement Destinations and is a recipient of the SCGAClub of the Year, Hilton Head Monthly MagazineTop 25 golf community, cottages and gardens in ConnecticutWhere to Buy Next, and many other notable awards. Visit us online for more information:www.dataw.com Follow the CAA Facebook,Tweet,AndInstagramfor up-to-date information and more information about the conference's member institutions and their teams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caasports.com/news/2024/4/23/charleston-surges-to-caa-mens-golf-title-with-record-performance.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos