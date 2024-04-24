



West Indies Academy Squad Named for Ireland Tour April 23, 2024, 9:53 PM ST JOHNS, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to unveil the squad selected for the upcoming West Indies Academy tour of Ireland, scheduled from June 8 to June 29, 2024. This tour will feature five matches, including three 50-over matches and two four-day matches against Ireland's Emerging Men Team. It means a two-way tour following Ireland's visit to the West Indies in November 2023. “We remain methodical in our approach by exposing our academy players to different opposition and conditions in different formats. This is key to their development and promotes resilience and adaptability.” said Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket. Nyeem Young will continue as Captain, with Teddy Bishop as Vice Captain for both formats. “Nyeem's leadership qualities have been evident during his tenure, particularly managing the Academy team during the Super50 and West Indies Championship campaigns. His continued captaincy is a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and contribution to the team, noted Graeme West, CWI's High Performance Manager, in reference to Young. Regarding Bishop's selection as vice-captain, West emphasizes: “Teddy Bishop's elevation to Vice Captaincy underlines his growing stature within the team. His adept handling of leadership responsibilities in Young's absence and his valuable experience with the West Indies A Team and Senior Teams make him an ideal choice for the role .” The complete team is composed as follows:

Nyeem Young – Captain

Teddy Bishop – Vice Captain

Kadeem Alleyne

Jewel Andreas

Ackeem Augustus

Joshua Bishop

McKenny Clarke

Joshua James

Jordan Johnson

Leonardo Julian

Johann Layne

Neath Ashmead

Kelvin Pitman

Ramón Simmonds

Carlon Tuckett Team management unit: Head coach: Ramesh Subasinghe

Assistant coach: Rohan nurse

Physiotherapist: Neil Barry

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Shayne Cooper

Manager and team analyst: Kesh Ramphal Editor's note: Matthew Forde is the only contracted academy player not selected. Forde is in contention to be selected for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

