NEW ORLEANS The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2024 women's tennis postseason awards Tuesday afternoon and the top-seeded Old Dominion Monarchs came away with a clean slate.

Junior Sofia Johnson was named Player of the Year and achieved first team and singles honours, Lidia Raskouskaia earned Player to Watch and Newcomer of the Year while joining Johnson in first-team doubles. Uljana Romanova was named freshman of the year and head coach Dominic Manila was named Coach of the Year. Graduated student Alexandra Viktorovitch joined the group and earned first team honors in singles.

Currently 19-8 in singles and 7-2 in league playing all at No. 1 in the lineup. She debuted on the national rankings at #122 on April 9 and moved up to #118 on April 16. Johnson had a nine-game winning streak from February 10 to April 7, including wins over Ole Miss, Florida State, Iowa State (2), Kansas, VCU among others. She won back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors to start the season. In doubles she is 12-4 with Lidia Raskouskaia with wins over Florida State, Penn State, Iowa State, VCU and Princeton.

Mann has Johnson

“Sofia deserves this. She has dedicated herself to getting better every day, as evidenced by her career here at ODU. Since the day Sofia stepped onto campus, we knew she would be a special player. Sofia has only contributed to enriches our legacy and Old Dominion on and off the court.”

Joined the team in the second semester and has worked his way to a 16-1 singles record this year, primarily in the four/five spots in the lineup. She opened her collegiate career with a three-set victory at Florida State, winning her first seven matches. Rasskouskaia is currently on a nine-match winning streak, losing only two sets in conference play. In doubles she is 12-4 with Sofia Johnson with wins over Florida State, Penn State, Iowa State, VCU and Princeton.

Mani has Rasskouskai

“Lidiia is an incredible tennis player. She is one of the most talented players we have had the pleasure of coaching. She competes with character and great composure. I am extremely proud to have Lidiia on our team and she is going to achieve great things here at ODU. “

Romanova is 14-4 this spring, mostly at No. 6, after joining the team to start the second semester. She had a 14-match winning streak from February 4 to April 12, going 9–1 in league play. Has non-league wins over Iowa State (2), Penn State, Kansas, Princeton, VCU. Her victory at VCU was the decisive match as ODU, down one person due to illness, defeated then-47.e-ranked Rams 4-3, which helped earn her Sun Belt Player of the Week honors.

Man has Romanova

“Ulyana has come out of her shell and has been a great addition to our team! She is extremely funny and clearly a great tennis player. Ulya has gone above and beyond for us this year, under difficult circumstances. I couldn't be prouder of Ulya and how hard she fought for her team.

Viktorovitch is 17-9 overall in singles and went 10-0 in league play, mostly at the No. 2 spot in the lineup. She hasn't lost a set in Sun Belt play this season and has non-conference wins over Penn State, VCU (2), Va. Tech, NC State, Ole Miss and Iowa State.

Man has Viktorovitch

“This is a very fitting way for Alex to be recognized at the end of her career. I am so happy for her.”

Manila led its Monarchs to a second straight undefeated regular season. Old Dominion hasn't lost a conference game since 2018 and hasn't lost a Sun Belt Conference game (regular season or tournament) since joining the league. With five healthy bodies remaining over a three-week period, the Monarchs went 3-1 with wins over nationally ranked VCU (4-3), Marshall (5-2) and Southern Miss (4-2). One of his younger teams, the Monarchs, were nationally ranked last month, peaking at No. 66.

Mann has honor

“It's nice to be recognized for your work, but there are countless people who make this possible. Coach Yana Sokolenko Coach Lauren Bethely, Amy Lynch, Rachelle Bowman, Scott Johnson, Jim Heath, Samantha Mitchell, Bruce Stewart, Rick French, Nicole Turner and the entire business staff keep this team moving forward every day. The entire department must be recognized. ODU's athletic department has produced a great tennis program. I am grateful to be a head coach under Dr. Selig. I'm proud of the work we've done and what we've all achieved together. Go princes!”

ODU opens Sun Belt Tournament play Friday at 10 a.m. at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia against the winner of Georgia State and Texas State.

Singles First Team All-Conference

Savannah Dada-Mascoll, App State

Ninon Martinache, South Georgia

Johanna Strom, Marshall

Sofia Johnson Old rule

Alexandra Viktorovitch Old rule

Elysia Pool, South Alabama

Singles Second Team All-Conference

Jesse Hollins, Coastal Carolina

Maria Paredes, State of Georgia

Alba Retortillo, state of Georgia

Daria Munteanu, James Madison

Doroteja Joksovic, Marshall

Tereza Dejnozkova, South Alabama

Doubles First Team All-Conference

Emma Vanderheyden/Johanna Strom, Marshall

Sofia Johnson / Lidia Raskouskaia Old rule

Tereza Dejnozkova/Elysia Pool, South Alabama

Doubles Second Team All-Conference

Ninon Martinache/Sonja Keranen, South Georgia

Sophia Hurrion/Aisling McGrane, Marshall

Leena Metwally/Hagar Ramadan-Amin, Troy