Sports
Women's tennis wins individual awards on the 2024 Sun Belt All-Conference Teams
NEW ORLEANS The Sun Belt Conference announced the 2024 women's tennis postseason awards Tuesday afternoon and the top-seeded Old Dominion Monarchs came away with a clean slate.
Junior Sofia Johnson was named Player of the Year and achieved first team and singles honours, Lidia Raskouskaia earned Player to Watch and Newcomer of the Year while joining Johnson in first-team doubles. Uljana Romanova was named freshman of the year and head coach Dominic Manila was named Coach of the Year. Graduated student Alexandra Viktorovitch joined the group and earned first team honors in singles.
Sofia Johnson
Player of the Year
First team singles
First team doubles
Currently 19-8 in singles and 7-2 in league playing all at No. 1 in the lineup. She debuted on the national rankings at #122 on April 9 and moved up to #118 on April 16. Johnson had a nine-game winning streak from February 10 to April 7, including wins over Ole Miss, Florida State, Iowa State (2), Kansas, VCU among others. She won back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors to start the season. In doubles she is 12-4 with Lidia Raskouskaia with wins over Florida State, Penn State, Iowa State, VCU and Princeton.
Mann has Johnson
“Sofia deserves this. She has dedicated herself to getting better every day, as evidenced by her career here at ODU. Since the day Sofia stepped onto campus, we knew she would be a special player. Sofia has only contributed to enriches our legacy and Old Dominion on and off the court.”
Lidia Raskouskaia
Player to watch
Newcomer of the year
First team doubles
Joined the team in the second semester and has worked his way to a 16-1 singles record this year, primarily in the four/five spots in the lineup. She opened her collegiate career with a three-set victory at Florida State, winning her first seven matches. Rasskouskaia is currently on a nine-match winning streak, losing only two sets in conference play. In doubles she is 12-4 with Sofia Johnson with wins over Florida State, Penn State, Iowa State, VCU and Princeton.
Mani has Rasskouskai
“Lidiia is an incredible tennis player. She is one of the most talented players we have had the pleasure of coaching. She competes with character and great composure. I am extremely proud to have Lidiia on our team and she is going to achieve great things here at ODU. “
Uljana Romanova
Freshman of the year
Romanova is 14-4 this spring, mostly at No. 6, after joining the team to start the second semester. She had a 14-match winning streak from February 4 to April 12, going 9–1 in league play. Has non-league wins over Iowa State (2), Penn State, Kansas, Princeton, VCU. Her victory at VCU was the decisive match as ODU, down one person due to illness, defeated then-47.e-ranked Rams 4-3, which helped earn her Sun Belt Player of the Week honors.
Man has Romanova
“Ulyana has come out of her shell and has been a great addition to our team! She is extremely funny and clearly a great tennis player. Ulya has gone above and beyond for us this year, under difficult circumstances. I couldn't be prouder of Ulya and how hard she fought for her team.
Alexandra Viktorovitch
First team singles
Viktorovitch is 17-9 overall in singles and went 10-0 in league play, mostly at the No. 2 spot in the lineup. She hasn't lost a set in Sun Belt play this season and has non-conference wins over Penn State, VCU (2), Va. Tech, NC State, Ole Miss and Iowa State.
Man has Viktorovitch
“This is a very fitting way for Alex to be recognized at the end of her career. I am so happy for her.”
Dominic Manila
Coach of the Year
Manila led its Monarchs to a second straight undefeated regular season. Old Dominion hasn't lost a conference game since 2018 and hasn't lost a Sun Belt Conference game (regular season or tournament) since joining the league. With five healthy bodies remaining over a three-week period, the Monarchs went 3-1 with wins over nationally ranked VCU (4-3), Marshall (5-2) and Southern Miss (4-2). One of his younger teams, the Monarchs, were nationally ranked last month, peaking at No. 66.
Mann has honor
“It's nice to be recognized for your work, but there are countless people who make this possible. Coach Yana SokolenkoCoach Lauren Bethely, Amy Lynch, Rachelle Bowman, Scott Johnson, Jim Heath, Samantha Mitchell, Bruce Stewart, Rick French, Nicole Turner and the entire business staff keep this team moving forward every day. The entire department must be recognized. ODU's athletic department has produced a great tennis program. I am grateful to be a head coach under Dr. Selig. I'm proud of the work we've done and what we've all achieved together. Go princes!”
ODU opens Sun Belt Tournament play Friday at 10 a.m. at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia against the winner of Georgia State and Texas State.
Women's tennis player of the year:Sofia JohnsonOld rule
Women's tennis player to watch:Lidia RaskouskaiaOld rule
Women's Tennis Newcomer of the Year:Lidia RaskouskaiaOld rule
First-year tennis woman of the year:Uljana RomanovaOld rule
Women's Tennis Coach of the Year:Dominic ManilaOld rule
Singles First Team All-Conference
Savannah Dada-Mascoll, App State
Ninon Martinache, South Georgia
Johanna Strom, Marshall
Sofia JohnsonOld rule
Alexandra ViktorovitchOld rule
Elysia Pool, South Alabama
Singles Second Team All-Conference
Jesse Hollins, Coastal Carolina
Maria Paredes, State of Georgia
Alba Retortillo, state of Georgia
Daria Munteanu, James Madison
Doroteja Joksovic, Marshall
Tereza Dejnozkova, South Alabama
Doubles First Team All-Conference
Emma Vanderheyden/Johanna Strom, Marshall
Sofia Johnson/Lidia RaskouskaiaOld rule
Tereza Dejnozkova/Elysia Pool, South Alabama
Doubles Second Team All-Conference
Ninon Martinache/Sonja Keranen, South Georgia
Sophia Hurrion/Aisling McGrane, Marshall
Leena Metwally/Hagar Ramadan-Amin, Troy
