



LEXINGTON, Ky. The The Miles College The men's golf team took the lead in the opening rounds of the 2024 Cricket SIAC Men's Golf Tournament at Kearney Hill Golf Links on Tuesday, April 23. The Golden Bears led the course of six conference teams after completing two rounds on the par-72, 7,062-yard course. State of Kentucky is five strokes behind Miles, putting the Thorobreds in a close second place. TOURNAMENT LEADER BOARD FROM 23/04/24 POSITION TEAM THE PAR BY MEANS OF TODAY R1 R2 R3 TOTAL 1 Miles 50 18 23 315 311 2 State of Kentucky 55 18 21 322 309 3 Savannah state 57 18 30 315 318 4 Spring Hill 72 18 38 322 326 5 Lake house 170 18 81 377 369 LeMoyne-Owen N/A 273 271 INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD FROM 23/04/24 POSITION PLAYER SCHOOL THE PAR BY MEANS OF TODAY R1 R2 R3 TOTAL 1 Nico Couchard Spring Hill +4 18 +1 75 73 2 Rhett Johnson State of Kentucky +6 18 E 78 72 3 Jaden Saunders Savannah state +7 18 +3 76 75 4 Samuel Stagno Miles +8 18 +4 76 76 T5 Filip Darst Miles +10 18 +2 80 74 T5 Jesse Williams Miles +10 18 +3 79 75 7 Jerry Baker Miles +11 18 +6 77 78 8 Micah Stangebye State of Kentucky +12 18 +9 75 81 9 Jean Marc Chevrotiere State of Kentucky +13 18 +3 82`75 T10 Todd Norman Savannah state +15 18 +9 78 81 T10 Kevin Tobertge Spring Hill +15 18 +5 82 77 T10 Maarten Wellen Spring Hill +15 18 +8 79 80 T10 Luke Barnes Spring Hill +15 18 +3 84 75 T14 Malachi Greene Miles +16 18 +9 79 81 T14 Marquis Taylor Miles +16 18 +8 80 80 16 Lucas Parisi Savannah state +18 18 +7 83 79 T17 Hudson Carr Spring Hill +22 18 +10 84 82 T17 Highlight Green Savannah state +22 18 +11 83 83 19 Enguerrand Guiset Savannah state +25 18 +19 78 91 T20 Chris Bridget Spring Hill +26 18 +15 83 87 T20 Wesley Potts State of Kentucky +26 18 +9 89 81 22 Derrius Gillis Miles +28 18 +11 89 83 23 Izahiya Moore LeMoyne-Owen +29 18 +12 89 84 24 Old Griffin Lake house +32 18 +15 89 87 T25 Kip Banks Jr. Lakehouse +40 18 +18 94 90 T25 Marvin Johnson LeMoyne-Owen +40 18 +18 94 90 27 Zion Hall LeMoyne-Owen +43 18 +25 90 97 28 James Pierson Lakehouse +45 18 +23 94 95 29 Nicolas Hosten Lake house +53 18 +25 100 97 T30 Sevan Griffin Lakehouse +73 18 +41 104 113 T30 Justin Smith Lakehouse +73 18 +37 108 109 Luc Weyell Spring Hill W.D 78 0 0 Vincent Padgett LeMoyne-Owen W.D 0 0 0 Demar Jacobus State of Kentucky SUB 87 82 0 Neville Chirewa LeMoyne-Owen W.D 0 0 0 Max Dufey State of Kentucky SUB 0 0 0 The championship round of the 2024 Cricket SIAC Men's Golf Tournament begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET. Visit the tournaments web page and follow the SIACFacebook,InstagramAndX (formerly known as Twitter) for updates! About the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) The SIAC is an NCAA athletic conference composed primarily of historically black colleges and universities headquartered in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The SIAC includes 15 member institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Waters University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Miles College, Morehouse College, Savannah State University, Spring Hill College and Tuskegee University), which are located within a contiguous footprint of seven states (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors seven men's and six women's sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, visit www.thesiac.com.

