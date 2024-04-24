Seattle police release text messages from UW coaches in Tybo Rogers rape case





Former UW football coach Kalen DeBoer received a text message containing rumors about Tybo Rogers about a week after a Title IX report was filed accusing him of rape.

SEATTLE Text messages between University of Washington athletic department employees appear to indicate coaches were aware of issues involving a running back who was later accused of rape. The emails and text messages were part of Seattle Police Department documentation released to KING 5 through a public records request on Tuesday. Running back Tylin Tybo Rogers was charged with second- and third-degree rape earlier this month. He pleaded not guilty last week. Rogers is accused of raping a Seattle Central Community College student in October 2023 and a University of Washington student between Halloween and Thanksgiving last year. The first woman reported the incident to UW and their Title IX office on Nov. 28, police said. University documentation dated Dec. 19 indicates a recommendation to contact the student-athlete involved to see if there is anything else we should be aware of. In late November, one of the victims posted on social media publicly accusing Rogers of rape. The post was also shared on Reddit. Multiple emails sent on Nov. 30 before the Pac-12 Championship game show Rogers was removed from the travel schedule. However, the emails gave no reason why Rogers would not travel with the team. Just a week after the Title IX report was filed, on December 6, UW Director of Football Player Development Cameron Elisara texted then-head coach Kalen DeBoer, forwarding a message he had received about Rogers: WTF did Tybo do? I have people blowing my mind about it. Obviously I won't say anything if you don't want me to, but I was just on ESPN radio and someone brought it up. DeBoer then called Elisara via FaceTime, and there is no record of what they communicated. Other text messages indicate that a coach received contact information for criminal and civil rights attorney James Bible, with a note to pass the information on to Tybo. “The timeline of social media posts (the victim's initials) and Rogers' suspension led me to believe there is a connection between his suspension and her disclosure of the attack, especially after the coaching staff's comments in the press release” , the spokesperson said. one of the investigating officers wrote in the probable cause statement. Rogers did not play in the Pac-12 championship game, but he was cleared to return to the team on December 15. He played in the Sugar Bowl and the national championship game in January. UW Football suspended Rogers indefinitely earlier this month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.king5.com/article/sports/ncaa/ncaab/huskies/uw-football-coaches-text-messages-tybo-rogers-rape-case/281-7b3c88fb-281f-464d-9390-a1280bb463df The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos