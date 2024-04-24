Premier Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis Competition has ended





This representative image shows a ball and a tennis racket on the table. APP/File PESHAWAR: The Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis League concluded here on Tuesday with an overall victory by Mardan and Peshawar regions. The last matches were played here in the Arena Hall of the Qayyum Sports Complex. Vice Chancellor Islamia College University, Prof. Dr. Ali Mohammad, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. The event was organized by Islamia College University with the support of the Higher Education Commission under the PM Youth Talent Hunt programme. In the girls' competition, Mardan remained undefeated and by beating Peshawar, Hazara, Swat and Bannu, it secured the first place. It was followed by Peshawar with one defeat and three wins. Hazara took third place by losing two matches to Peshawar and Mardan and winning the same number of matches against Swat and Bannu. Bannu stood fourth with one win and three losses and Swat remained at the bottom of the list by losing all matches. In the Men's competition, Peshawar with all wins against Mardan, Hazara, Swat and Bannu took first place, followed by Mardan with one loss against Peshawar and three wins against Bannu, Hazara and Swat took the second trophy, while Swat took third place with two lost against Peshawar and Mardan and two wins against Bannu and Hazara, Bannu with one win and three losses placed fourth and Hazara with all matches lost fifth place out of five teams. The HEC representative Muhammad Awais Mirza, Organizing Secretary of the event to Director of Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti, Vice President of Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Kiran Musharaf, Miss Shabana (Islamabad), International Table Tennis Referee Masood Ahmad, International Observer Nadeem Khan Vice President of Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, coaches Saira Khan, Amna Khan, Yasir Aziz, players and officials were also present on the occasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1181620-pm-youth-talent-hunt-table-tennis-league-concludes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos