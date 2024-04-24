Michigan State Football adds UMass transfer RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams





The portal takes, and the portal gives to Michigan State Football. Hours after losing running back Jalen Berger to the transfer portal, the Spartans reportedly already have a replacement lined up. KayRon Lynch-Adams agreed to transfer to MSU on Tuesday evening, according to recruiting site On3.com. The running back started his career at Rutgers in 2019 and 2020, then spent the past three seasons at Massachusetts, and will have one season of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA's COVID waiver for 2020. In 12 games last season for the Minutemen, Lynch-Adams had 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns on 236 carries, totaling 20 catches for 118 receiving yards. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Warren, Ohio, has 1,888 rushing yards on 442 carries with 16 touchdowns in 48 career games (18 with the Scarlet Knights and 30 with UMass). Berger entered the portal earlier Tuesday after a lackluster 2023 in which he ran for just 93 yards on 25 carries in five games. MSU's 89.5 rushing yards per game last season ranked 125th among the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and was the worst ground return in school history. The Spartans' 81.3 rushing yards per game in nine league games ranked last in the Big Ten and was their worst ground performance in conference competition since they managed just 66.0 yards per game in 2006. They rushed for fewer than 96 yards per game against Big Ten foes in three of former coach Mel Tucker's four seasons. Berger was the No. 3 running back in the Spartans' final spring practice on Saturday, which was open to the public. He rushed four times for 19 yards and a 2-yard touchdown, but fumbled out of bounds on his longest run of 11 yards. The Newark, New Jersey, native spent his first two seasons at Wisconsin, then transferred to MSU in 2022 and led the anemic Spartans ground game that season with 683 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries. Because 2020 doesn't count against the COVID waiver and Berger enters the portal with the Badgers after playing just three games in 2021, he still has two years of eligibility remaining. WHAT STARTED:Observations from the MSU spring game: QB Aidan Chiles looks legit in his debut Berger was the second Spartan to enter the portal since Saturday, joining fourth-year junior Davion Primm. As of Tuesday evening, MSU expected to return running back Nathan Carter, sixth-year Jaren Mangham and early-enrollee freshman Brandon Tullis. The Spartans are also expected to have incoming freshman Makhi Frazier arrive this summer. Mangham, who started his career in Colorado, transferred to South Florida and arrived at MSU as a graduate transfer last year, underwent position drills Saturday but did not participate in the live scrimmage. Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. follow him@chrissolari. Subscribe to the “Spartan Speak” podcast for new episodes every weekApple podcasts,Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And check out all our podcasts and daily voting briefing atfreep.com/podcasts.

