ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings 2024 scheduled for June 25-27

- The 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings, presented by FEVO, are June 25-27 in Las Vegas
The ECHL and presenting sponsor FEVO announced today that the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will take place June 25-27, 2024 at the New York New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
The ECHL Summer Meetings include the ECHL Vendors Showcase and two days of sales, marketing and communications meetings. FEVO, a leading social commerce company that makes it easy for friends to shop together on the sites of more than 900 sports and live entertainment brands, is currently a preferred ticketing partner for most ECHL clubs, with more than $3.4 million in revenue. ticket sales for those clubs during the 2023-2024 season.
We are proud to have FEVO as our partner at the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings for the sixth consecutive year, said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. These meetings are an important opportunity to bring together all of our front office staff from across the ECHL, meet industry professionals from both inside and outside of hockey, and prepare for the upcoming season. The 2023-2024 season marked the ECHL's highest average attendance since 1997-98, and the FEVO platform continues to play a major role in increasing our success.
The ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings will feature participants from all 29 ECHL member teams, as well as representatives and guest speakers from other hockey leagues in North America, including the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League and Premier Hockey Federation.
FEVO will be on site to share success stories from ticketing offices across the league and discuss strategy for the upcoming season.
I am amazed at the growth we have seen from our ECHL partners over the past few seasons, says FEVO Founder and CEO Ari Daie. It's a testament to the people we work with at both club and league level. They push the boundaries in ways that inspire and energize us every day, and were proud to be part of these gatherings every summer. It's the perfect place to thank our partners for the excellent work they are doing, as they work together on even bigger plans for the seasons to come.
About the ECHL
Founded in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 27 teams in 20 states and one Canadian province for its 36th season in 2023-2024. There have been 752 players who went on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including twelve who made their NHL debuts in the 2023-2024 season. The ECHL has ties with 28 of the 32 NHL teams in 2023-2024, marking the 27th consecutive season the league has tied with at least 20 teams in the NHL. More information about the ECHL is available on the ECHL.com website.
About FEVO
FEVO helps the world's biggest brands reimagine online shopping. Our Social Checkout makes it easy for fans to shop together on any ticketing website, restoring the vital human elements of in-person shopping without sacrificing the efficiency and convenience of e-commerce. Since its launch in 2016, FEVO has become a dominant force in live events, helping more than 700 top sports, music and entertainment brands sell more than 15 million tickets to 4 million consumers. For more information, visit FEVO.com.
