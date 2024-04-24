The New York Cricket Stadium will cost $30 million as expectations grow for the T20 World Cup

Construction of the New York stadium is underway (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via … [+] Getty images) Newsday via Getty Images

The New York cricket stadium, being purpose-built for the T20 World Cup in June and hosting the money-spinning blockbuster from India and Pakistan, will cost around $30 million, according to sources, with tournament officials confident of a return on investment.

The modular 34,000-seat Nassau County Stadium in Eisenhower Park, 30 miles east of Manhattan, is currently under construction ahead of the T20 World Cup that starts on June 1 with an opening match between the US and Canada in Dallas.

New York will host eight group stage matches, with the first match on June 3 between South Africa and Sri Lanka, while cricket powerhouse India will play Ireland, Pakistan and the US.

There was a tight schedule, as construction started less than three months ago. It is scheduled to be completed in early May with a test event on the 27th.

The stadium is expected to cost T20 Incorporated, the entity set up in the US to organize the event jointly with governing body USA Cricket amid ongoing uproar, about $30 million, but officials are confident the costs will easily come are recouped through ticket sales and hospitality.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) declined to comment on the costs.

A computer-generated image of the stadium International Cricket Council

Unsurprisingly, India, cricket's undisputed powerhouse, will be largely based in New York for the early stages of the tournament, marked by the big encounter with rivals Pakistan on June 9.

Previous matches over the past decade have been watched by a viewership of between 300 and 500 million, with the intense rivalry milked at ICC events as the teams do not play each other in bilateral cricket due to political differences.

The match between foes in New York has predictably been the hottest ticket of the tournament, having been oversubscribed by more than 200 times its allocation in the public vote. A standard ticket cost $175, while the standard plus ticket cost $300 and the premium ticket rose to $400.

Resale tickets on StubHub currently start at $2,000, while social media has seen reports of exorbitant hospitality packages.

It is understood that discussions are ongoing regarding the use of the ground by third parties after the T20 World Cup.

Cricket infrastructure needed to be built considering the uniquely shaped grounds of the sport. Baseball fields are difficult to build due to their narrow dimensions.

Finding suitable infrastructure in New York had proven difficult. Initially, there were plans to develop a 34,000-seat stadium in the Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. New York Mayor Eric Adams supported the proposal divisive proposalwith critics opposing the loss of public space to a private tournament.

But Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park, has filled the breach with architectural firm Populous, tasked with developing this much-hyped stadium.

The stands, previously used for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas, have been given a new purpose, while all matches will be played during the day without floodlights installed.

A drop-in pitch was built in Florida under the leadership of experienced curator Damian Hough, based in Adelaide, Australia.

India and Pakistan will meet in New York (Photo by Daniel Pockett-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images

The US is considered a target market by the sport's power brokers, with the ICC saying there are already 50 million cricket fans in a country with growing South Asian communities.

It has led to major, potentially game-changing developments that hoped to finally put the US on the cricket map, including the launch of the prosperous T20 franchise competition Major League Cricket, which exceeded financial expectations in its debut season last year.

After being at the center of grandiose proposals for some time – former Australian cricket boss James Sutherland once had a rather daring idea to hold the T20 World Cup in Central Park – New York will finally be the center of cricket this June.