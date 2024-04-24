Oscar Brown earns WCC All-Academic Honors





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. Portland men's tennis senior Oscar Brown has been named to the 2024 WCC Men's Tennis All-Academic Team, the league office announced Tuesday. To be eligible for the 12-player WCC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.20 while also making significant contributions to his team and in at least their sophomore year on their school. Brown has a cumulative grade point average of 3.79 while studying philosophy. He posted an overall record of 12-13 in singles, 8-8 in doubles and 3-3 against WCC opponents in the No. 1 spot in singles. Brown also has a doubles record of 10-4 overall and 4-0 in WCC matches with partner Stefan Skobelev. Portland senior Nikolas Tvedt also received academic recognition with an honorable mention. The Pilots qualified for the 2024 WCC tournament and will face the Pacific Tigers in Thursday's opening round at 10 a.m. The event will be held at the Aztec Tennis Center on the campus of San Diego State University. 2024 WCC Men's Tennis Team, All Academic Ran Amar, Pacific Ocean

Oscar Brown, Portland Davide Cortimiglia, San Francisco

Guillaume Dalmasso, Santa Clara

Moritz Hoffman, San Francisco

Matthew Hollingworth, Gonzaga

Diego Jarry, St. Mary's

Christian Lerby, Santa Clara

Tokyo Ranaivo, LMU

Leon Roider, Gonzaga

Sasha Trkulja, Gonzaga

Iiro Vasa, San Diego Portland honorable mention Nikolas Tvedt

