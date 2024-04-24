No. 17 Men's golf builds 11-shot lead after third round at Big 12 Championship





TRINITY, Texas The No. 17 Texas Men's Golf team posted an impressive team score of 13-under-par 275 on Tuesday to take an 11-shot lead after the third round of the Big 12 Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club. Sophomore Tommy Morrison recorded a 6-under-par 66, and graduated Brian Stark added a 5-under-par 67 to pace the Longhorns in Tuesday's third round. Texas posted a 54-hole team total of 13 under par 851 (285-291-275) and enters Wednesday's final round with an 11-stroke lead over second-place No. 14 Oklahoma at 2 under par 862 (296) . -286-280). Oklahoma State is third at 1 under par 863 (295-284-284). Morrison was 2-under at the turn on Tuesday before adding four birdies on holes 12, 13, 14 and 17 to complete his 6-under 66. He moved into a tie for third place in the individual standings with a three-round total of 5-under-par 211 (72-73-66), just three strokes off the lead. Stark was also 2 under at the turn in his round on Tuesday before dropping a shot with a bogey on the 10th hole. He rallied to post birdies on holes 12, 14, 15 and 17 to complete his 5-under 67 to close. to a tie for fifth place in the individual standings with a 54-hole score of 4 under par 212 (73-72-67). In addition to Morrison and Stark's performances, the Longhorns also counted scores from seniors on Tuesday Nathan Petronzio (2-under 70) and sophomores Christian Maas (even-par 72). Cincinnati's Ty Gingerich holds the individual lead through 54 holes with a three-round total of 8-under par 208 (65-74-69), while Oklahoma State's Preston Stout is second with a 6-under par 210 (74-69). -67). Morrison is tied for third at 211 with TCU's Gustav Frimodt (70-75-66). The Big 12 Championship concludes with the fourth and final round on Wednesday, April 24. Texas will be paired with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State for Wednesday's final round, starting at 9:30 a.m. CT on the 1st hole. The Longhorns will try to capture their ninth overall Big 12 Conference team title and first since 2017 on Wednesday. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will offer live streaming of Wednesday's final round from noon to 4:30 PM Central. The setup Sophomore Tommy Morrison posted a 6-under 66 in Tuesday's third round and climbed nine spots to a tie for third in the individual standings with a 54-hole total of 5-under-par 211 (72-73-66). Morrison scored eight birdies against a pair of bogeys in his round on Tuesday. While he was at even par for the first four holes, he recorded three straight birdies on holes 5, 6 and 7 before bogeying hole 8 to sit at 2-under. Still at 2-under through 11 holes, Morrison made three consecutive birdies on holes 12, 13 and 14 and added a birdie on 17 en route to his 6-under 66.

posted a 6-under 66 in Tuesday's third round and climbed nine spots to a tie for third in the individual standings with a 54-hole total of 5-under-par 211 (72-73-66). Morrison scored eight birdies against a pair of bogeys in his round on Tuesday. While he was at even par for the first four holes, he recorded three straight birdies on holes 5, 6 and 7 before bogeying hole 8 to sit at 2-under. Still at 2-under through 11 holes, Morrison made three consecutive birdies on holes 12, 13 and 14 and added a birdie on 17 en route to his 6-under 66. To graduate Brian Stark shot a 5-under 67 on Tuesday and moved seven spots to a tie for fifth in the individual standings with a three-round score of 4-under-par 212 (73-72-67). His 67 marked a season-low 18-hole round, beating the 68 he shot in the opening round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational (Sept. 15). Stark recorded seven birdies against two bogeys during the third round. He opened his round with back-to-back birdies on holes 1 and 2 before making a bogey on hole 3. Stark made a birdie on hole 5 and stayed at 2-under for the entire turn. After a bogey on the 10th hole, he rallied to make birdies on holes 12, 14, 15 and 17 to post his 5-under 67.

shot a 5-under 67 on Tuesday and moved seven spots to a tie for fifth in the individual standings with a three-round score of 4-under-par 212 (73-72-67). His 67 marked a season-low 18-hole round, beating the 68 he shot in the opening round of the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational (Sept. 15). Stark recorded seven birdies against two bogeys during the third round. He opened his round with back-to-back birdies on holes 1 and 2 before making a bogey on hole 3. Stark made a birdie on hole 5 and stayed at 2-under for the entire turn. After a bogey on the 10th hole, he rallied to make birdies on holes 12, 14, 15 and 17 to post his 5-under 67. Senior Nathan Petronzio shot a 2-under 70 in Tuesday's third round and is tied for 11th in the individual standings with a 54-hole total of 1-under-par 215 (70-75-70). He recorded three birdies (holes 1, 7 and 12) against just one bogey (hole 11) while making 14 pars on Tuesday.

shot a 2-under 70 in Tuesday's third round and is tied for 11th in the individual standings with a 54-hole total of 1-under-par 215 (70-75-70). He recorded three birdies (holes 1, 7 and 12) against just one bogey (hole 11) while making 14 pars on Tuesday. Sophomore Keaton Wed recorded a 3-over 75 on Tuesday and is ranked 15th with a three-round score of even-par 216 (70-71-75). Vo was at 5-over through his first 13 holes, but made birdies on holes 14 and 18 to climb back to 3-over on the day.

recorded a 3-over 75 on Tuesday and is ranked 15th with a three-round score of even-par 216 (70-71-75). Vo was at 5-over through his first 13 holes, but made birdies on holes 14 and 18 to climb back to 3-over on the day. Sophomore Christian Maas fired an even-par 70 in Tuesday's third round and is tied for 38th with a 54-hole total of 6-over-par 222 (73-77-72). Maas recorded three birdies during his round on Tuesday (holes 3, 9 and 10).

