Sports
Mountain West Announces All-Conference Women's Tennis Awards – Mountain West Conference
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The Mountain West announced the 2024 Women's Tennis All-Conference Team and individual honors Tuesday evening, which were voted on by the league's 11 head coaches.
States of San Diego Yasmine Kabbaj was named MW Women's Tennis Player of the Year. The junior is the fourth Aztec to earn this honor. Kabbaj posted an overall record of 12-2 and a MW record of 5-0 at No. 1 singles. The Aztecs won the MW Player of the Week title twice this season.
The MW Freshman of the Year is San Jos States Cheuk Ying Shek. The freshman is the third Spartan to receive the annual nod and the first since Irena Muradyan in 2021. Ying Shek went 11-11 overall in singles on the season and 2-4 in conference action. The freshman earned MW Freshman of the Week honors three times.
ALL-MW SINGLES
Pauline Ernstberger, Sr., Boise State
Radka Buzkova, Gr., State of Colorado
Zara Lennon, Gr., State of Colorado
Carolina Piferi, Sr., Fresno State
Amaha Charrier, So., Nevada
Hsuan Huang, Sr., New Mexico
Katherine Zhang, Sr., New Mexico
Yasmine Kabbaj, Jr., San Diego State
Andjela Skrobonja, Sr., San Diego State
Carolina Millan, Sr., San Jos State
Irena Muradyan, Sr., San Jose State
Salsa Aher, Sr., UNLV
Cindy Hu, Jr., UNLV
Name Kovacs, Sr., UNLV
Noesjka Brink, Sr., Wyoming
Sophie Zehender, Sr., Wyoming
ALL-MW DOUBLE
Nicole Discenza/Lorelyz Marruffo, Boise State
Radka Buzkova/Viktoryia Zhadzinskaya, State of Colorado
Katherine Jhang/Leonie Hoppe, New Mexico
Yasmine Kabbaj/Myah Petchey, San Diego State
Andjela Skrobonja/Andreea Velcea, San Diego State
Irena Muradyan/Cheuk Ying Shek, San Jose State
Zita Kovacs/Hanna Vinahradava, UNLV
Violetta Borodina/Sophie Zehender, Wyoming
Freshman of the Year: Cheuk Ying Shek, San Jose State
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Yasmine Kabbaj, Jr., San Diego State
