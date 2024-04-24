CWI chairman Shallow expects fruitful discussions at the Caribbean Cricket Conference, which will take place from April 25 to 27

Former England bowler Stuart Broad has criticized Nottingham Forest's response to the VAR controversy during Sunday's Premier League match against Everton as being a bit too emotional.

Broad, England's second-highest Test wicket-taker, was awarded a CBE for services to cricket at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday and is a long-time fan of the football club.

Following Forest's 2-0 defeat at Everton, the club faced sanctions from the Football Association and the Premier League for their extraordinary response to three dismissed criminal cases.

In a statement on Sunday, the club said three extremely poor decisions were made, three penalties were not awarded and which we simply cannot accept, adding: We warned the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) that VAR Luton fan is in favor of the match but they didn't change it.

It was announced on Tuesday that the club would have the opportunity to privately hear the VAR audio related to the three fine claims.

When asked for his thoughts on the VAR incident, Broad said: Clearly there is some natural frustration from everyone at Nottingham Forest: owners, players, manager fans, supporters and my friendship group are frustrated.

I think it's not just because of the weekend, I think the frustration has built up over the season, to be honest, because of the decisions the club has made.

I think the statement immediately after the match was probably quite emotional and perhaps slightly out of step with how the club would normally operate.

Referring to the club's statement on I think it was just bad decision making.

He continued: I don't mind the club showing emotion and passion because ultimately that is what sport is about, but I think some of the words were a little too emotional.

Broad, 37, announced his retirement from cricket during the fifth Ashes Test last summer and bowed out in spectacular fashion.

He hit a six off his last ball and took the last wicket as England won the match to level the series, although Australia retained the urn.

He came second in the public vote for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December, focusing on fatherhood and television punditry.

After the ceremony, he said it was scary to retire, but he wanted to stay connected to the sport.

When asked what was next, Broad said: I want to stay in the game.

It's a great hobby of mine, it's probably something that I know the most about in the world, in my world, so I want to be able to share that feedback, whether that's coaching, whether that's the commentary and commentary that I enjoy.

But stay connected to the game, you know, I love it.