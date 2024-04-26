Bob Cole, Legendary Hockey Play-by-Play Man and Sports Announcer, Dies at 90

By Julian McKenzie, Eric Duhatschek and Chris Johnston

Canadian sports announcer and play-by-play man Bob Cole died Wednesday night at the age of 90, his daughter told CBC. Cole died in his hometown of St. Johns, Newfoundland, surrounded by his family, according to the CBC.

Like every hockey fan across the country, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Coles, CBC executive vice-president Barb Williams said in a statement to The Athletics. For over 50 years, his magical voice made even a preseason game come alive with excitement, let alone the 28 Stanley Cup finals and the iconic gold medal game in 2002. What a gift he had. And what a loss for the entire hockey community. Bob will always have a special place in our hearts at CBC.

Cole's broadcasting career began at VOCM, a local radio station in St. Johns before joining CBC Radio in 1969. In 1972, as a radio announcer, Cole called Paul Henderson's winning goal in the 1972 Summit Series pitting Canada against the Soviet Union. The longtime announcer then joined the television broadcasts of Hockey Night in Canada in 1973, providing the soundtrack for numerous regular season, playoff and Stanley Cup finals until his final game on April 6, 2019, a regular season finale with the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto. Maple leaves.

I don't know if there will ever be another Bob Cole, said his former broadcast partner Greg Millen. That may be true, but he had the ability to flow into a game. And stay out of the way and let the players do their thing. That's a bit of a lost art sometimes.

Cole also emceed three Olympic Games, including the victory of Team Canada's senior men's teams at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City, which ended a 50-year gold drought. It was also the location for one of Cole's most iconic calls of all time, Yooooooee Sakic! on Joe Sakic's second goal of the game with just over a minute to play in the gold medal game.

Cole was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 after receiving the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for broadcast excellence. Hewitt, a longtime broadcaster of Hockey Night in Canada, served as Cole's inspiration for the broadcasts. Early in his career, Cole let Hewitt listen to an audition tape of his. Hewitt provided feedback in return.

Not long after news of his death, the hockey world mourned.

He was someone who impacted the game in so many ways, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. He is an icon in our sport and the voice of hockey, not only in Toronto, but in our country. A sad day, for sure. Our thoughts with everyone.

Longtime Hockey Night In Canada producer John Shannon first met Cole in 1977 when he was a $10-day runner for the show and when Cole was one of four voices on Hockey Night In Canada. The others were Jim Robson in Vancouver, Danny Gallivan in Montreal and Bill Hewitt in Toronto.

A group of us were very happy to have our picture taken with a hockey icon. It was nice that the Stanley Cup was there too. The game's soundtrack and the land. Love and respect. Thank goodness Bob. pic.twitter.com/UBLoZR5udt Chris Cuthbert (@CCpxpSN) April 25, 2024

Cole ended up as a beloved national voice for Hockey Night in Canada, but when he was first hired there was an initial backlash from fans, who had grown accustomed to the voices of Hewitt and Gallivan. In general, listeners like to hear a familiar, soothing voice, which Cole eventually became. But in the beginning, the audience needed time to adjust.

This was a natural progression for many of us internally at Hockey Night that we needed, said Shannon, which I would describe as a network voice versus the voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs or the voice of the Montreal Canadiens. So Bob became that transition guy. There was a bit of a backlash in Toronto, you're right. There was also some backlash in Montreal.

The way we approached it on Hockey Night was that the bigger the game got, it became important to have someone covering a game in Montreal who wasn't seen as a Montreal announcer. Likewise, in Toronto they were (not) seen as a Toronto announcer, but were seen as Hockey Night in the Canadian announcer.

Since then, Cole's iconic calls on Hockey Night in Canada have been revisiting, including his signature Oh baby! and everything happens! have become an important part of Canadian hockey history. His baritone voice, as described by Shannon, was also part of his legend.

Honestly, growing up, I think every memory I would have of hockey would be an echo of his voice, Keefe said. I think it's very recognizable. One syllable and you know it's Bob Cole. I just know that I have a lot of friends and a lot of people who loved the games that Bob mentioned and what he called them and the passion that he had. With a career like his, I don't think there is one specific moment. I think we would all say he was there for all of them.

The other thing about him was that no one had any expectations about the match anymore, Shannon said. The puck is in the neutral zone and Bob would say, Here they come! or Attention! and you had to pay attention because nine times out of ten he was right. Something was about to happen. That's what set him apart from most other guys, his true sense of expectation.

He considered himself an entertainer. He was theatrical. He knew how to use his voice. I teach guys how to do play-by-play and Bob Cole is the prime example because a goal in the first period is not as important as a goal in the second or third period. He was able to convey that with his voice intonation and his woodwind, so you know, when he said: Scores! oh that was an important goal. He was great.

Millens favorite memories are watching Cole games where all you hear is his voice and taking charge of a broadcast. He remembers getting lectures from Cole before they started playing together, usually during a cab ride on the way to the rink, with Cole in the front seat.

Let's not get in the way of the game tonight. Let it go, says Millen. And it was his way of saying, I'm in this game. And you come in when I tell you.

Shannon said Cole's passions included the New York Yankees, Frank Sinatra and his four children Robbie, Meghan, Hillary and Kristen.

He talked about it as much as he talked about the game, Shannon said. He never left St. Johns. Always lived in Newfoundland. But he always managed to maintain that sense of balance between family and work. He was a remarkable guy. To me, he was the soundtrack of hockey for more than a few generations.

He was passionate about the game. He wanted to do it right. He was demanding. He was hard, but no one had a better sense of the moment. Dan Kelly and Bob Cole. Those two. As he said, and the crowd goes crazy! you knew we weren't going to hear another word for 15 seconds because Bob says, “Okay, everyone, we're going to listen.” That's what Bob did. Bob was as good as they got.

