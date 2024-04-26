Former Zimbabwean cricketer Guy Whittall mauled by a leopard





A hunting expedition almost turned fatal for former Zimbabwean cricketer Guy Whittall when he was mauled by a leopard in yet another unusual twist of fate for the former all-rounder. Whittall, who played 46 Tests and 147 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2003, ran into trouble while running his safari business in his native Zimbabwe. He was tracking a leopard that had previously been injured by a client when it was attacked. READ MORE: Which coach asked the devastated AFL star after a costly miss READ MORE: Why the 'angry' Richmond star apologized to teammates READ MORE: Pies, bombers call for rule change after Anzac draw His wife, Hannah Stooks-Whittall, confirmed the incident in a Facebook post, along with images of her husband being treated in the bush for cuts to his arms and legs, as well as a two-inch gash on his head. Whittall in hospital. (Facebook) She also shared a photo of Whittall giving a thumbs up while lying in a hospital bed. Whittall's wife said the former cricketer lost a lot of blood in the attack but it would have been worse if not for his dog Chikara, who helped Whittall wrestle off the leopard. “The monster [is] I'm going to the vet tomorrow after being mauled by the leopard and getting Guy's cat!,” she wrote. 'Very special boy. “Guy and I have been overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages from well-wishers after Guy came across an injured leopard earlier today,” she added. “We are very fortunate that he was stabilized at the Hippo Clinic by great staff. He was then airlifted from Buffalo Range by Ace Ambulance to Harare and then transferred to Milton Park Hospital for treatment.” Zimbabwe's Guy Whittall during his playing days. (PA images via Getty Images) The incident comes years after Whittall survived another brush with death, this time an 8-foot crocodile. In 2013, he discovered a 165kg Nile crocodile under his bed when the reptile came from the nearby Turgwe River to his bedroom in the game reserve and spent the night there. Whittall told the media at the time that he dangled his feet over the side of the bed before leaving the room, and only learned about the crocodile when his maid screamed. “He's a really happy man,” Hannah told MailOnline. “First he had the crocodile and now the leopard. He really is the cat with nine lives.”

