A look at hockey legend Bob Cole's most iconic calls





Bob Cole, the legendary voice of Canadian hockey for more than five decades, died Wednesday at the age of 90 in St. John's, N.L.

Bob Cole, the legendary voice of Canadian hockey for more than five decades, died Wednesday at the age of 90 in St. John's, N.L. Famous for his 'Oh baby!' tagline: Cole's play-by-play on CBC's 'Hockey Night in Canada' marked an era of unforgettable moments on the ice. Here's a look back at some of his most iconic calls. “They're going home! They're going home! Cole uttered this phrase incredulously and repeatedly during the first period of the 1976 Super Series game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Red Army, when the Soviets left the ice to protest the game's rough play. Folks, there's a new group in the National Hockey League. The Edmonton Oilers, by name. The Oilers won the Stanley Cup! Cole enthusiastically introduced the NHL's newest dynasty when Wayne Gretzky and the Edmonton Oilers dethroned the New York Islanders to win their first Stanley Cup in 1984. “Look at Lemieux. Oh, my goodness. What a goal. What a move. Lemieux, oh baby!” Cole was breathless but not speechless as he described Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Mario Lemieux's breakaway goal against the Minnesota North Stars in Game 2 of the 1991 Stanley Cup Final. Desjardins follows the action and misses with the short side and there he scores again! Desjardins! And the Canadiens win in overtime. His third goal of the match. And the series is brand new. Cole captured the moment with flair as Montreal Canadiens defenseman Eric Desjardins scored a hat-trick goal in overtime of Game 2 of the 1993 Stanley Cup Final. “Canada is trying to hold on. They get a break. It's going to be a break. It's Joe Sakic… scores! Joe Sakic scores! And that makes it 5-2 for Canada. Sure, that's got to be it!” Cole was the voice of Canada when Team Canada forward Joe Sakic scored the breakthrough goal in the 2002 Olympic gold medal game in Salt Lake City. “Everything happens!” Cole succinctly and memorably summarized a chaotic stretch of play between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins during Game 6 of the 2011 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prpeak.com/national-sports/a-look-at-hockey-broadcasting-legend-bob-coles-most-iconic-calls-8655272 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos