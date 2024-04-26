Team Canada announces fencing team for Paris 2024 – Team Canada







Team Canada will have one of the largest Olympic fencing teams in recent history competing in Paris 2024. The strong continent includes three teams competing in women's foil, men's foil and men's sabre, as well as two individual athletes competing in men's epee and women's sabre.

The Canadian women's foil team has high hopes for this summer's Games. The team is currently ranked fifth in the world and features a roster of experienced fencers, including Jessica Guo, who won the women's individual foil gold at the 2024 FIE Junior World Championships earlier this month. Guo also won the 2024 NCAA National Championships while represented Harvard University, where she is currently in her first year of pre-med. Earlier this season, the 18-year-old, who currently holds a top-10 world ranking in the women's individual foil, won bronze at a World Cup in Novi Sad, Serbia, followed by another bronze at a World Cup in Paris, France.

“In Tokyo I was the youngest on the team and my older teammates were a great emotional support for my first Games. In Paris I will no longer be the youngest; That's why I want to be able to provide the same support and share my experiences with my teammates, Guo said. I'm really looking forward to stepping onto the Olympic podium with my teammates, because the feeling of standing on the strip together will forever be unparalleled. I want to leave Paris knowing that I fought the hardest and did my best, with no regrets.”

Guo also won the silver medal in the women's foil at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago. She shared the podium with Team Canada teammate Eleanor Harvey, who took bronze. Already a two-time Olympian, Harvey achieved Canada's best-ever Olympic result in an individual fencing event when she placed seventh in her Olympic debut in Rio 2016, defeating the world's number one women's foil fencer.

Jessica Guo of Canada takes on Jacqueline Dubrovich of the United States in the Womens Foil Individual Fencing quarterfinals at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago on Monday, October 30, 2023. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Sixteen-year-old Yunjia Zhang will make her Olympic debut in Paris 2024, leaning on her experienced teammates such as Guo and Harvey. Zhang won an individual foil bronze at the 2024 FIE Junior World Championships in the cadet women's category and placed sixth in the junior women's category.

Blake Broszus and Maximilien Van Haaster return to Team Canada after contributing to the Canadian men's foil team's ninth-place finish at Tokyo 2020. They won silver at the same event in Santiago 2023. Van Haaster also competed in the individual event at Rio 2016 Broszus and Van Haaster are joined by Daniel Gu, who will make his Olympic debut in Paris 2024.

The Team Canada men's saber squad is looking to carry the momentum from Santiago 2023 to Paris 2024. The team took the gold medal at the Pan Am Games, and team members Fares Arfa and Shaul Gordon also earned bronze medals in the men's individual saber. This will be a second Olympic appearance for Gordon, while Arfa and François Cauchon will make their Olympic debuts this summer.

It has been a while since Canadian men's saber had a team at the Olympics and we are working hard to make it unforgettable,” said Arfa.

Fares Arfa of Canada takes on Eliecer Romero Parra of Venezuela in the Mens Saber Individual Semifinals during the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Photo by Candice Ward/COC

This will be the first time Canada will field a men's saber team on the Olympic track since Atlanta 1996. Paris 2024 will be the second consecutive Olympic Games in which Canada will compete in both men's and women's team foils. The women's foil team placed fifth at Tokyo 2020, while the men's foil team finished ninth.

Canada qualified the men's foil, women's foil and men's saber teams based on the International Fencing Federation (FIE) world rankings, which counted team results from FIE World Cups, FIE World Championships and Continental Championships from April 3, 2023 to April 1, 2024. .

Pamela Brind'Amour, who qualified for Paris 2024 via her world ranking, will serve as Team Canada's sole representative in women's saber. The 31-year-old will make her Olympic debut in Paris after knee injuries sidelined her for much of the Tokyo 2020 qualifying period. Brind'Amour has competed for Team Canada at three Pan American Games, including Santiago 2023, where she contributed to the silver medal won by the Canadian women's saber team.

Pamela BrindAmour of Canada takes on the United States in the Womens Saber Teams Finals during the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago on Friday, November 3, 2023. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/COC

Wearing the maple leaf at the Olympics is something I dreamed of as a child. Personally, my goal for the competition is to arrive hungry and ready for the game, Brind'Amour said.

Seventeen-year-old Nicholas Zhang secured his place at his first Olympic Games with a dramatic extra-time victory in the final of the FIE Pan American Zonal Qualification Event earlier this month. He was the youngest male athlete in Team Canada's 2023 Pan American Games delegation in Santiago, where he contributed to the silver medal won by Team Canada's men's pe team.

Fencing will take place from July 27 to August 4 (days 1 to 9) at the Grand Palais.

Nicholas Zhang of Canada reacts after winning his match against Jesus Lugones Ruggeri of Argentina in the Men's Fencing pe Individual during the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago on Monday, October 30, 2023. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Team Canada fencing athletes in Paris 2024:

Men pe:

Nicholas Zhang (Richmond, BC)

Men's Foil:

Blake Broszus (San Jose, USA)

Daniel Gu (Edmonton, Alta.)

Maximilien Van Haaster (Montreal, Que.)

Bogdan Hamilton* (St.Louis, USA)

Women's Foil:



Jessica Guo (Toronto, Ontario)

Eleanor Harvey (Hamilton, Ontario)

Yunjia Zhang (Toronto, Ontario)

Sabrina Fang* (Vancouver, BC)

Men's sabre:

François Cauchon (Montreal, Que.)

Shaul Gordon (Richmond, BC)

Rates Arfa (Laval, Que.)

Olivier Desrosiers* (Montreal, Que.)

Women's sabre:

Pamela Brind'Amour (Sainte-Martine, Que.)

*team replacement athletes