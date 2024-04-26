Sports
Team Canada announces fencing team for Paris 2024 – Team Canada
Team Canada will have one of the largest Olympic fencing teams in recent history competing in Paris 2024. The strong continent includes three teams competing in women's foil, men's foil and men's sabre, as well as two individual athletes competing in men's epee and women's sabre.
The Canadian women's foil team has high hopes for this summer's Games. The team is currently ranked fifth in the world and features a roster of experienced fencers, including Jessica Guo, who won the women's individual foil gold at the 2024 FIE Junior World Championships earlier this month. Guo also won the 2024 NCAA National Championships while represented Harvard University, where she is currently in her first year of pre-med. Earlier this season, the 18-year-old, who currently holds a top-10 world ranking in the women's individual foil, won bronze at a World Cup in Novi Sad, Serbia, followed by another bronze at a World Cup in Paris, France.
“In Tokyo I was the youngest on the team and my older teammates were a great emotional support for my first Games. In Paris I will no longer be the youngest; That's why I want to be able to provide the same support and share my experiences with my teammates, Guo said. I'm really looking forward to stepping onto the Olympic podium with my teammates, because the feeling of standing on the strip together will forever be unparalleled. I want to leave Paris knowing that I fought the hardest and did my best, with no regrets.”
Guo also won the silver medal in the women's foil at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago. She shared the podium with Team Canada teammate Eleanor Harvey, who took bronze. Already a two-time Olympian, Harvey achieved Canada's best-ever Olympic result in an individual fencing event when she placed seventh in her Olympic debut in Rio 2016, defeating the world's number one women's foil fencer.
Sixteen-year-old Yunjia Zhang will make her Olympic debut in Paris 2024, leaning on her experienced teammates such as Guo and Harvey. Zhang won an individual foil bronze at the 2024 FIE Junior World Championships in the cadet women's category and placed sixth in the junior women's category.
Blake Broszus and Maximilien Van Haaster return to Team Canada after contributing to the Canadian men's foil team's ninth-place finish at Tokyo 2020. They won silver at the same event in Santiago 2023. Van Haaster also competed in the individual event at Rio 2016 Broszus and Van Haaster are joined by Daniel Gu, who will make his Olympic debut in Paris 2024.
The Team Canada men's saber squad is looking to carry the momentum from Santiago 2023 to Paris 2024. The team took the gold medal at the Pan Am Games, and team members Fares Arfa and Shaul Gordon also earned bronze medals in the men's individual saber. This will be a second Olympic appearance for Gordon, while Arfa and François Cauchon will make their Olympic debuts this summer.
It has been a while since Canadian men's saber had a team at the Olympics and we are working hard to make it unforgettable,” said Arfa.
This will be the first time Canada will field a men's saber team on the Olympic track since Atlanta 1996. Paris 2024 will be the second consecutive Olympic Games in which Canada will compete in both men's and women's team foils. The women's foil team placed fifth at Tokyo 2020, while the men's foil team finished ninth.
Canada qualified the men's foil, women's foil and men's saber teams based on the International Fencing Federation (FIE) world rankings, which counted team results from FIE World Cups, FIE World Championships and Continental Championships from April 3, 2023 to April 1, 2024. .
Pamela Brind'Amour, who qualified for Paris 2024 via her world ranking, will serve as Team Canada's sole representative in women's saber. The 31-year-old will make her Olympic debut in Paris after knee injuries sidelined her for much of the Tokyo 2020 qualifying period. Brind'Amour has competed for Team Canada at three Pan American Games, including Santiago 2023, where she contributed to the silver medal won by the Canadian women's saber team.
Wearing the maple leaf at the Olympics is something I dreamed of as a child. Personally, my goal for the competition is to arrive hungry and ready for the game, Brind'Amour said.
Seventeen-year-old Nicholas Zhang secured his place at his first Olympic Games with a dramatic extra-time victory in the final of the FIE Pan American Zonal Qualification Event earlier this month. He was the youngest male athlete in Team Canada's 2023 Pan American Games delegation in Santiago, where he contributed to the silver medal won by Team Canada's men's pe team.
Fencing will take place from July 27 to August 4 (days 1 to 9) at the Grand Palais.
Team Canada fencing athletes in Paris 2024:
Men pe:
Nicholas Zhang (Richmond, BC)
Men's Foil:
Blake Broszus (San Jose, USA)
Daniel Gu (Edmonton, Alta.)
Maximilien Van Haaster (Montreal, Que.)
Bogdan Hamilton* (St.Louis, USA)
Women's Foil:
Jessica Guo (Toronto, Ontario)
Eleanor Harvey (Hamilton, Ontario)
Yunjia Zhang (Toronto, Ontario)
Sabrina Fang* (Vancouver, BC)
Men's sabre:
François Cauchon (Montreal, Que.)
Shaul Gordon (Richmond, BC)
Rates Arfa (Laval, Que.)
Olivier Desrosiers* (Montreal, Que.)
Women's sabre:
Pamela Brind'Amour (Sainte-Martine, Que.)
*team replacement athletes
|
Sources
2/ https://olympic.ca/2024/04/25/team-canada-announces-fencing-team-for-paris-2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Team Canada announces fencing team for Paris 2024 – Team Canada
- Stock market today: markets collapse amid slowing economic growth and rising prices
- 'Full 9-alarm fire': Honig reacts to Trump money trial transcript
- A magnitude 4 earthquake hits Bukidnon
- All about the illegal IPL streaming case involving actor Tamannaah Bhatia and singer Badshah
- Re: Zoom created an event in Google Calendar…
- Father fights oil giant BP over son's death in first legal action | BBC News
- Philippines says foreign actor behind Marcos Deepfake calls for fight with China
- A look at hockey legend Bob Cole's most iconic calls
- Fashion Institute of Technology: Pro-Palestinian protesters storm and occupy New York building | VIDEOS
- Trump back in New York court for secret trial as Supreme Court reviews presidential immunity case
- Wang Yi meets with Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan_Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America