WLAX's Izzy Rohr named Penn Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week





PHILADELPHIA Senior defender Izzy Rohr of the University of Pennsylvania women's lacrosse team was named Penn Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week on Wednesday afternoon. The award comes after Rohr was named the Ivy League's Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. She was a crucial factor in the Quakers' defensive effort against No. 5 Loyola Maryland last Wednesday, holding the Greyhounds more than 10 goals below their season average in a 13-6 win at Franklin Field. Rohr had three turnovers in the win, and added three more against Brown on Saturday in a 19-13 victory to clinch a spot in the Ivy League tournament. Rohr is second in the Ivy League in goals scored, with 22, and is part of a defense that ranks ninth nationally in scoring defense this week (8.50 goals allowed per game). Penn Athletics Student-Athlete of the Week presented by Acme

Week 1 (September 6):Maeve StilesWomen's cross country

Week 2 (September 13):Michael HewesMen's football

Week 3 (September 20):Bella RittenbergVolley-ball

Week 4 (September 27):Allison KuzykField hockey

Week 5 (October 4):Natalie CaoWomen's golf

Week 6 (October 11):Malachi HosleyFootball

Week 7 (October 18):Ty SchererSprint football

Week 8 (October 25):Esha VelagaWomen's tennis

Week 9 (November 1):Laurence GladuWomen's football

Week 10 (November 8):Malachi HosleyFootball

Week 11 (November 15):Olivia MorgantiWomen's cross country

Week 12 (November 22):Alex AlmeydaWrestling

Week 13 (November 29):Tyler PerkinsMen's basketball

Week 14 (December 6):Matthew FallonMen's swimming and diving

Week 15 (December 13):Jordan ObiWomen's basketball

Week 16 (January 3):Luke RevanoWrestling

Week 17 (January 10):Tyler PerkinsMen's basketball

Week 18 (January 17):Isabella WhittakerWomen's athletics

Week 19 (January 24):Anna KalandadzeWomen's swimming and diving

Week 20 (January 31):Isabella WhittakerWomen's athletics

Week 21 (February 7):Scott DochatMen's athletics

Week 22 (February 14):Sabrina ChoWomen's fencing

Week 23 (February 21):Jude SwisherWrestling

Week 24 (February 28):Skyelar KericoGymnastics

Week 25 (March 6):Nathan KuehMen's squash

Week 26 (March 13):James Rhodes&Scott ToneyMen's athletics

Week 27 (March 20):Ryan TaylorBasketball

Week 28 (March 27):Bryce LouieMen's fencing

Week 29 (April 3):Matthew FallonMen's swimming and diving

Week 30 (April 10):Julie ShinWomen's golf

Week 31 (April 17):Varsity Eights, lightweight rowing for men

Week 32 (April 24): Izzy Rohr Women's lacrosse #FightOnPenn

