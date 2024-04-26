ICC honors retired cricket star Etim





The The International Cricket Council has selected former Nigerian women's cricket team captain Blessing Etim to play in their new series called 100% Cricket Heroes, the Nigeria Cricket Federation announced on Thursday. The series was introduced by the cricketing governing body to amplify the untold stories of women in cricket. Throughout the year 2024, Game On (appointed by the ICC) will capture the content of these stories through short videos that the ICC can share on various platforms. The aim of the video series is to simply create timeless pieces of content that introduces and expands fans' knowledge of inspiring women in cricket, said Justine Ligyalingi of the ICC Regional Office in an email shared with our correspondent. I am delighted to let you know that Nigeria's Blessing Etim has been nominated and selected as one of the incredible stories of women in cricket around the world. Congratulations on this selection. I think it's really deserved after the incredible work Blessing has done in the community. After 13 years in the national team, Etim, 31, retired last month after leading the team to win bronze at the 2023 African Games in Ghana. Etim started playing cricket as a student in 2004 and earned her first call-up to the Female Yellow Greens in 2011, while her first T20i match for Nigeria was on January 26, 2019 against Rwanda in Abuja. She played 63 T20i matches for the country. Since her retirement, Etim has continued to work with the NCF in her role as a coach and development officer in Akwa Ibom State where she had discovered some of the current Female Yellow Green players including batswoman Salome Sunday. She was recently appointed assistant coach of the U-19 female national team as they prepare for the 2025 World Cup qualifiers in Rwanda in August.

