'Prime Monday Night Hockey' will air NHL games in Canada starting next season

TORONTO, Canada, April 25, 2024 Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Rogers Communications and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a landmark two-year agreement in Canada to bring hockey fans Monday night NHL hockey exclusively on Prime Video.

Prime Monday night hockey will stream all national regular season NHL games in English on Monday nights for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 NHL seasons. The deal marks the NHL's first exclusive national broadcast package with a digital-only streaming service in Canada Prime Monday night hockey package, produced by Prime Video, will feature a new broadcast team offering in-depth analysis and play-by-play coverage, with live streaming exclusively to Prime members in Canada.

Rogers' partnership with the NHL has been incredibly successful and integral to Sportsnets' leadership as the largest sports media brand in Canada, said Colette Watson, Chairman, Rogers Sports & Media. Today's content ecosystem is evolving and we're thrilled to partner with Amazon to continue growing the game and helping hockey fans watch games whenever and wherever they want.

With Prime Monday Night Hockey we offer our customers even more from their Prime membership Magdalene Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. We want to drive more innovation for fans as we bring the NHL to more Canadian homes and on more devices on Monday nights than ever before. Were happy to offer Prime Monday night hockey as part of our all-in-one entertainment destination, including add-on channels like Sportsnet for even more hockey and sports content, the latest movies to rent or buy, popular and award-winning Amazon Originals to stream with Prime, and much more .

We are pleased to be working with Amazon and Rogers on this project. Amazon has a strong track record of presenting sports on Prime Video in a highly innovative and viewer-friendly way David Proper, NHL Senior Executive Vice President, Media and International Strategy. We want to serve hockey fans and reach new audiences with our robust content distribution strategy that brings viewers exciting NHL content to a variety of streaming services. With this groundbreaking partnership, we stay true to that purpose.

At the start of the 2023-24 hockey season, Sportsnet launched on Prime Video Channels in Canada. Today's announcement builds on the 12-year landmark agreement between Rogers and the NHL announced in November 2013. Since 2021, the NHL has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver new in-game analytics and video highlights to enhance fan experiences.

More information, including talent and production details, will be announced at a later date. Prime Monday night hockey will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, Amazon Original series such as Save Sakic, All or nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, other live events, including ONE Championship and the NWSL, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series, including Reacher, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, And The boys, all on Prime Video, which is available to Prime members at no additional cost.

