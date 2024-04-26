Sports
'Prime Monday Night Hockey' will air NHL games in Canada starting next season
TORONTO, Canada, April 25, 2024 Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Rogers Communications and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a landmark two-year agreement in Canada to bring hockey fans Monday night NHL hockey exclusively on Prime Video.
Prime Monday night hockey will stream all national regular season NHL games in English on Monday nights for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 NHL seasons. The deal marks the NHL's first exclusive national broadcast package with a digital-only streaming service in Canada Prime Monday night hockey package, produced by Prime Video, will feature a new broadcast team offering in-depth analysis and play-by-play coverage, with live streaming exclusively to Prime members in Canada.
Rogers' partnership with the NHL has been incredibly successful and integral to Sportsnets' leadership as the largest sports media brand in Canada, said Colette Watson, Chairman, Rogers Sports & Media. Today's content ecosystem is evolving and we're thrilled to partner with Amazon to continue growing the game and helping hockey fans watch games whenever and wherever they want.
With Prime Monday Night Hockey we offer our customers even more from their Prime membership Magdalene Grace, head of Prime Video, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. We want to drive more innovation for fans as we bring the NHL to more Canadian homes and on more devices on Monday nights than ever before. Were happy to offer Prime Monday night hockey as part of our all-in-one entertainment destination, including add-on channels like Sportsnet for even more hockey and sports content, the latest movies to rent or buy, popular and award-winning Amazon Originals to stream with Prime, and much more .
We are pleased to be working with Amazon and Rogers on this project. Amazon has a strong track record of presenting sports on Prime Video in a highly innovative and viewer-friendly way David Proper, NHL Senior Executive Vice President, Media and International Strategy. We want to serve hockey fans and reach new audiences with our robust content distribution strategy that brings viewers exciting NHL content to a variety of streaming services. With this groundbreaking partnership, we stay true to that purpose.
At the start of the 2023-24 hockey season, Sportsnet launched on Prime Video Channels in Canada. Today's announcement builds on the 12-year landmark agreement between Rogers and the NHL announced in November 2013. Since 2021, the NHL has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver new in-game analytics and video highlights to enhance fan experiences.
More information, including talent and production details, will be announced at a later date. Prime Monday night hockey will join the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, Amazon Original series such as Save Sakic, All or nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, other live events, including ONE Championship and the NWSL, and award-winning and critically acclaimed global Amazon Original series, including Reacher, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, And The boys, all on Prime Video, which is available to Prime members at no additional cost.
About Rogers
Rogers is Canada's leading wireless, cable and media company, providing connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information please visitrogers.com.
About Prime Video Sports
Prime Video supports a growing roster of live sports worldwide, including Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Overtime Elite and Premier Boxing Champions in the United States; the NWSL, WNBA and ONE Championships in the United States and Canada; UEFA Champions League football in the UK, Germany and Italy; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; New Zealand cricket in India; as well as Copa do Brasil football and the NBA in Brazil; and boxing and the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Japan. While availability varies by market, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Sportsnet, Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain) and Premiere FC (Brazil ) via Prime Video channels. This joins a selection of Amazon Original sports documentaries including Kelce, goodbye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannisand the Amazon Original Everything or nothing franchise.
About the NHL
The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 member clubs. Each team selection reflects the League's international makeup, with players from more than twenty countries represented, all competing for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports, the Stanley Cup. Each year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in the arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers – league, team and player accounts combined – on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rights holders, including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the US; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Scandinavian countries, the Baltics, Poland and the United Kingdom; MTV3 in Finland; Nova in the Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans around the world with games available to stream in every country. Fans engage with the League's digital assets on mobile devices through the free NHL app; on nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and with unprecedented access to player and team statistics, as well as every regular season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming with unprecedented access to players, coaches and league and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.
The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities by using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone initiative reinforces that the sport's official policy is one of engagement on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL expands access and opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fosters more inclusive environments and grows the game through greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million in diversity and inclusion programs in the coming year.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nhl.com/news/prime-monday-night-hockey-to-debut-next-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood PAL Welcomes Car Enthusiasts to Car Show and Block Party
- 'Prime Monday Night Hockey' will air NHL games in Canada starting next season
- Visit of the Chinese president to Budapest: why is Xi coming to Hungary?
- President Joko Widodo's end-of-term gift to teachers and school principals
- It's art and entertainment: a composition of sculptures and a musical
- Liberty University Flames
- Underestimating Alvin Bragg's case against Donald Trump is a historic mistake
- White House blocks, American students remain loyal to Gaza | Israel's War on Gaza News
- “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy returns to theaters remastered
- Everything you need to know about Challengers (and tennis) before you watch
- Deaths of migrants in the channel: three arrested | BBC News
- Congress gave backdoor Muslim quota to Karnataka: PM Modi | News from India