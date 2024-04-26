Comsports triumphs in Business Houses Table Tennis





Davon Cato won the singles title, while he, along with Michael John and Kenneth Bibby, representing Comsports, jointly won the team title in the National Properties / Republic Bank Business Houses Table Tennis Invitational Tournament 2024 that concluded last Monday evening, April 22. , in the town hall of Calliaqua. Facing south leg Jeremiah Bascombe in the singles final, Cato won the match 11/9, 9/11. 11/9. Meanwhile, Comsports defeated RSVG Police 3-2 in a humdinger in the team final. It was Michael John's 9/11, 11/9, 11/9 win over Clint Da Souza that clinched the title as they were tied 2-2. Comsports Davon Cato had previously defeated Da Souza, 7/11, 8/11, 14/12; and Kenneth Bibby outpaced Marlie Lewis, 7/11, 3/11. For RSVG Police, Jeremiah Bascombe defeated Cato 13/11, 6/11, 11/8 and recorded an 11/4, 11/9 win over John. Before Comsports reached the final, Pan American Life Insurance was defeated 3-1. John defeated Mark Charles 11/5, 11/8; Cato defeated Alfonso Richards 11/8, 11/5 and defeated Charles, 9/11, 11/3, 11/9. The only win for Pan American Life Insurance came from Alford Collis, who defeated Bibby 14/12, 11/8. Police, the surprise package to reach the final, defeated ECTAD 3-2 in the semi-finals. The men's law victories came from Bascombe, who prevailed over Jeff Trotman 12/10, 12/10; De Souza defeated Collin Cambridge 11/8, 6/11, 11/8, as well as Trotman, 11/9, 14/12. For ECTAD, Junior Byron-Cox defeated Lewis 11/3, 11/8; and Cambridge defeated Bascombe 11/3, 12/10. Pan American Life Insurance, after losing to eventual winners Comsports in the semi-finals, took third place in the Teams category, while Collin Cambridge and Mark Charles, both losing finalists in the singles semi-finals, took third place. Republic Bank and VINLEC were the other competing teams.

