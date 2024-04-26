Penn Relays 2024: Live updates for Thursday, April 25

One of the most exciting weeks on the athletics calendar has arrived and today marks the first of three days of competition at the 128running the Penn Relays. Follow this page all day and Thursday evening for live updates from Franklin Field.

MEET CENTRAL

20:30 MARGARET CARROLL LOWERS LIFETIME PR BY NEARLY 30 SECONDS IN 5K

It's the kind of performance we love to see at the Penn Relays! Junior distance runner Margaret Caroll (Mount Wolf, Pa.) lowered her lifetime PR in the 5000 meters by almost 30 seconds, crossing the finish line in 16:45.19. Carroll ran her second 5K of the season and had a great performance under the lights at Franklin Field. The third-year collegiate has now set PRs in both the 1500 meters and 5000 meters this season and is in good shape for the BIG EAST competition coming up next month.

18:35 HUGE MOVE BY DEVON COMBER IN THE LAST ROUND OF THE MEN'S 1500 METERS

Junior distance runner Devon Comber (Ambler, Pa.) passed nine runners on the final lap of the 1500 meters and closed in 55.25 on the bell lap to finish second overall. He finished with a time of 3:43.25, the second-best time of his career and this season. Fifth year collegiate Xian Shively (Glendale, California) had a big move with less than 700 meters to go in the same heat as Comber. He moved from near the back in the first half of the race to third place with 300 meters to go, before finishing with a time of 3:46.01.

18:10 BIG PR FOR EMMA MCGILL IN THE 1500 METERS

Junior distance runner Emma McGill (Lebanon, NJ) opened the distance evening with a big PR on the 1500 meters. She broke a time of 4:20 for the first time in her career and worked her way to a time of 4:19.99, which was good for a 14e place general finishing touches. It is the second PR of the season for McGill, who lowered her previous top score by almost three full seconds. She had run a time of 4:22.72 in Princeton earlier this month.

17:50 NICHOLAS MOLLICA PLACES FOURTH IN HIS HEAT OF THE HURDLES

Senior sprinter Nicholas Mollica (Jackson, NJ) finished fourth in his 400m hurdles heat in 53.91. He rode the fourth heat on Thursday evening and had a strong start to his weekend. Mollica excelled during the outdoor campaign, both in the hurdles and the Wildcats 4×400 meter relay.

17:30 OLIVIA ALLEN IS THE FIRST VILLANOVA ATHLETE ON THE TRACK TONIGHT

First year collegiate Olivia Allen (Kingwood, TX) was our first athlete on the track tonight and set a time of 1:03.08 in the 400 meter hurdles. Allen advanced to a third-place finish in her heat in her first Penn Relays race as a collegiate athlete.

3:00 PM Track events will still take place on Thursday evening

Our first race of the day is in the books and there will be more for Villanova on Thursday evening, starting with the 400 meter hurdles at 5:25 pm (women) and 5:45 pm (men). Also on the events program for later in the evening are the men's and women's 1500 metres, the men's and women's 5000 metres, and the women's 10,000 metres, the final event of the evening starting at 9.50pm.

1:00 PM NINTH PLACE FINISH FOR PAYNE

Graduated student Alex Payne (Silverdale, Washington) made her Penn Relays debut with a ninth-place finish in the college section of the women's hammer. Her best throw of the day was 51.48 meters on her third attempt. Payne is in her first year at Villanova after attending Washington State as an undergraduate. She has had immediate success with the Wildcats, with her 2024 highlights already being an All-BIG EAST finish in the indoor weight throw, tying her with top-10 marks in school history in both the weight throw and hammer.

Payne recorded four of the nine longest throws in school history in the weight throw during the 2024 indoor season. She moved into second place on the all-time performance list behind school record holder Sade Meeks and Payne has similarly reached fourth place in school history in the hammer thanks to a season-best throw of 53.56 meters at Virginia last week. That feat represents the seventh-longest throw in the Villanova record book.

12:30 LADIES HAMMER WARMUPS

Villanova is officially underway Alex Payne (Silverdale, Washington) begins her warm-up for the second flight of the women's hammer. Payne joins the second group of ten throwers in the college portion of the hammer. The top nine athletes advance to a final round and take three additional throws after all competitors in both flights have completed three attempts.

9:00 AM MORNING BRIEFING

Here are some great reads about Villanova and the Penn Relays to pass the time until our first event is afternoon.

The 5 Big Athletes to Watch at the 2024 Penn Relays (Philadelphia researcher / Mia Messina)

Liam Murphy is one of the best runners in Villanova history. The Penn Relays and the US Olympic Trials are next on his docket. (Philadelphia researcher / Brooke Ackerman)

More than 1,500 Miles From Home, Malaika Cunningham puts her stamp on the Villanova song (Philadelphia researcher / Brooke Ackerman)

8:00 THURSDAY MORNING AT FRANKLIN FIELD

It's Thursday morning at Franklin Field and the first athletes are already warming up for the kickoff of this year's edition of the world's oldest and largest athletics competition. This is the 128e running the Penn Relays and we are hours away from Villanova athletics adding the latest chapter to its incredible history here.