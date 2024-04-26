Sports
Struggling David Warner a concern for Australia ahead of the T20 Cricket World Cup
David Warner is in the middle of a lengthy retirement tour from international cricket. He ended his 50-something career in dreamlike fashion with a stunning World Cup win as Australia stunned hosts India last November.
He then embarked on a lengthy Test outing in the Australian summer, which felt somewhat heavy-handed as Warner was a polarizing figure even among his compatriots.
Some have never forgiven Warner for his role in Australia's infamous 2018 fraud scandal, which resulted in a 12-month ban and a lifetime ban – a punishment he has tried unsuccessfully to overturn.
Despite teasing that he was available for next year's Champions Trophy if required, Warner's last dance will come at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the US and Caribbean.
But Warner was out of form in the Indian Premier League – the world's biggest and most lucrative T20 competition – and he was dropped from Delhi Capitals' line-up after scoring just 37 runs in his last four innings. There are reports in Australia that Warner is struggling with an injury.
The 37-year-old was recently sidelined with a thumb injury, but his demotion – whatever the reason – is undoubtedly a concern with the T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean just over a month away.
Australia will announce their squad next month and Warner is guaranteed to be there. But there are questions about the composition of the Australian opening combination. It was believed that Warner was guaranteed a spot with intrigue over who would work with him.
Travis Head, who became something of a cult figure in Australia after his exploits in the World Cup final and his celebration afterwards, has effectively cemented his place as an opener by devastating big-hitting at the top of the order for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.
And the Australian hierarchy could be intrigued by dynamic youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has enjoyed the bright lights of the IPL, while the batting-friendly pitches suit the big hitter coming off a breakthrough Australian domestic season.
With big-hitting in vogue – Australia's line-up is filled with power hitters that relegate legendary longform batsman Steve Smith to a spectator role – Fraser-McGurk could make a compelling argument for national selectors.
But unless something goes drastically wrong, such as his injury woes, Warner will almost certainly be a starter for the World Cup in Australia. Romance aside, this isn't about the perfect ending. Australia's uncompromising leaders have not been swayed by sentiment in the past.
Warner's experience will be highlighted in the Caribbean, where Australia is fully established. They will not play US hosts New York, Dallas and Lauderhill as Australia opens their campaign against Oman on June 6.
Since Australia rarely plays against smaller cricketing nations, they don't often venture to the Caribbean. Warner is one of the few Australian players with experience of the conditions having played in the Caribbean Premier League. Although the West Indian grounds are generally much smaller than those in Australia, the surfaces can be slow and turn-friendly – similar to South Asia, where Australia has struggled in the past.
Warner's underrated passing ability – where he can dial back the aggressiveness depending on the situation – makes him an invaluable hitter on a team that Smith likely won't be on.
Australia may be the favorites for the T20 World Cup. During pre-season they looked unstoppable at times against New Zealand and the West Indies, but there will undoubtedly be nervous moments along the way in a short format that can be volatile.
Ironically, given his sometimes boisterous behavior, Warner looms as a stabilizing influence for a helter-skelter Australian batting line-up that could veer into recklessness if things don't work out.
If he can be a stabilizing force and shake off his current woes, David Warner's long-winded retirement tour will end on a fairytale note.
