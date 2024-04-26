Every chosen player, live updates





After making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff a few months ago, Texas Football will be one of the most represented programs in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Longhorns have numerous top prospects, with three players competing in the two rounds. Byron Murphy II, widely considered the best defensive tackle in this draft, went No. 16 overall to the Seahawks. Speedster Xavier Worthy was picked up by Kansas City after the Chiefs made a trade with the Bills, giving him a new home. Texel should not be done. Receiver Adonai Mitchell and tackle T'Vondre Sweat are still on the board. Mitchell, a 2023 freshman transfer from Georgia, was one of Texas' top pass-catching options last season as he finished with 55 receptions for 845 yards with 11 touchdowns in his lone season with the Longhorns. Worthy, a fellow receiver, broke the NFL combine record for fastest 40-yard dash in March, running the event in 4.21 seconds. Here's a live tracker of the NFL draft for all Texas players: Texas football players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft Seattle Seahawks, Round 1, pick No. 16 overall: Byron Murphy II, DT

Kansas City Chiefs, round, pick No. 28 overall: Xavier Worthy, WR All-time Texas draft classes: Here's a look at Texas' top 10 draft classes since 1994, when the NFL draft went to seven rounds:

1. 2007 seven players

T2. 1997 six players

T2. 2006 six players

T2. 2010 six players

T5. 2008 five players

T5. 2015 five players

T5. 2021 five players

T5. 2023 five players

T9. 2003 four players

T9. 2004 four players

T9. 2009 four players

T9. 2011 four players T9. 2018 four players

