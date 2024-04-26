Bob Cole, the voice of Hockey Night In Canada, dies at the age of 90

Bob Cole, a beloved voice for Canadian hockey fans for half a century, has died at the age of 90.

Cole died Wednesday evening in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

The St. John's native, born June 24, 1933, provided a distinctive soundtrack for the Canadian game. He was known for his signature “Oh baby” call, a phrase not limited to hockey arenas.

He's been saying that around the house for as long as I can remember,” Megan said in Cole's 2016 autobiography, “Now Im Catching On.” My life, both on and off the air.”

Cole recalls first using it to describe a memorable stickhandling by Mario Lemieux in Game 2 of the 1991 Stanley Cup Final against Minnesota.

Look at Lemieux. Oh my goodness. What a goal. What a move. Lemieux. “Oh baby,” Cole said excitedly after Lemieux moved across the ice, skating through the defense pair of Shawn Chambers and Neil Wilkinson and goaltender Jon Casey.

I don't know when this will come out. No idea, I don't plan on it. It is spontaneous, he wrote in his autobiography. I don't script the thing. It's ad-libbed and that's what broadcasting is about.

Ron MacLean, the host of CBC's “Hockey Night in Canada,” said Cole's signature play-by-play style comes at you like smoke from a campfire.

Fellow announcer Greg Millen, a former NHL goaltender, said Cole's voice was “almost like a symphony.”

“Bob had an incredible ability to make the game go up and down depending on what was happening on the ice.”

In typical Cole fashion, prior to writing the autobiography, he initially wondered who would be interested in reading his story just because I cover hockey games.

But which games. He did the 1972 Summit Series on radio. On television there was the 1976 game in Philadelphia, when the Soviet Red Army players left the ice in protest of the Flyers' take-no-prisoners tactics. “They're going home,” said an incredulous Cole.

He was there for the 2002 Olympic finals in Salt Lake City, when Canada ended its 50-year Olympic gold medal drought with a victory over the United States in the final.

“Joe Sakic scores to make it 5-2 for Canada. That has to be it, right?” Cole said.

Not to mention a string of Stanley Cup Finals.

But Cole was more than hockey.

He named Bob Beamon's world record long jump at the 1968 Olympics, curled up at the Brier, served as quizmaster at Reach for the Top and worked for the government of Newfoundland.

Cole's Hockey Night in Canada swan song took place on April 6, 2019, the regular season finale in Montreal between the Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs. Players, coaches and fans were grateful to honor Cole in the second period as his four children, Christian, Hilary, Megan and Robbie, watched in the gondola at the Bell Center.

“Thank you so much Montreal and Canada,” he told viewers, looking down from his seat. 'It was a pleasure. I'm going to miss this.'

Don Cherry praised Cole that night during his Coach's Corner segment.

“Foster (Hewitt) was good, Danny (Gallivan) was good,” Cherry said of Cole's HNIC predecessors. “But the best of them all, I think, and I've seen them all, is Bob Cole.”

NHL greats from Wayne Gretzky to Mark Messier and current stars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, as well as MacLean and Harry Neale, his former color man, all celebrated Cole.

“Mr. Cole, congratulations on 50 great years of hockey. You were an inspiration to all of us in Canada,” Gretzky said, adding, “Oh honey.”

In his later years, Cole's broadcast schedule was shortened by Rogers, who acquired national TV rights through Sportsnet prior to the 2014–15 season. He played sixteen games in his final season, compared to the originally planned ten.

I wish there were more, but they have a lot of guys in place, he said. They have my phone number.

“I answer it every time it rings,” he added dryly.

Cole counted family, flying, dogs, Broadway shows and fly fishing among his loves.

His love for hockey started at an early age. At the age of 11, he was bedridden for almost six months due to a knee injury he suffered while playing football.

The neighborhood helped him collect Quaker Oats box tops for a promotion involving photos of NHL players. With the photos lined up on his bed, he listened to the VONF radio broadcasts of games.

He listened as Hewitt brought the game to life. “It was heaven for me,” he told the CBC in a 2019 interview.

Years later he still had his own system for writing down the lines for use in the broadcast booth.

His first job in radio came in 1954 at VOCM in St. John's as a part-time newsreader and DJ.

His life took a turn in 1956 when the aspiring broadcaster, on his way back from a trip to New York, decided to drop off a five-minute audition tape at Hewitt's radio station in Toronto.

To Cole's surprise, Hewitt made time for him and listened to the band on the spot. They spent about two hours together.

Hewitt's advice? Save the big call for the big game, use different voice levels and feel the flow of the game. It did Cole some good.

From the radio, Cole tried to paint a picture with his phone calls.

You have to take over someone's mind and try to get them into the building, he said.

Starting in April 1969 during an NHL playoff semifinal in Boston on radio, Jean Beliveau scored in double overtime to eliminate the Bruins Cole who moved to TV in 1973.

His work routine never changed. For Saturday games he flew in on Friday and returned on Sunday. He met with the coaches the morning of the game to discuss their lineups, took a nap in the afternoon and then returned to the rink to get to work.

Fifty years later, he said he still got goosebumps when he entered the arena.

Cole was old fashioned. He talked while the action was in progress and had his color analyst intervene when play was interrupted.

Neale was one of his favorite broadcast partners. “He loves the game and it showed in every broadcast he ever made,” Neale said

“We had pretty good chemistry in the booth,” Cole said.

Cole's signature calls, such as Desjardins! And the Canadiens' overtime victory in the 1993 Stanley Cup Final remains in demand.

I've had guys in NHL locker rooms come up with something like this. Give us that (Eric) Desjardins goal! Come on Bob! Cole remembered.

Cole was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996 when he won the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster. In 2016, he was appointed Member of the Order of Canada at a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2024.