



Columbus, OH The No. 12 Ohio State women's tennis team heads to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the Big Ten Tournament, hosted by Michigan. The No. 12 Ohio State women's tennis team heads to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for the Big Ten Tournament, hosted by Michigan. The Buckeyes (17-6, 10-1 B1G) are the tournament's No. 2 seed and earned a double bye. Ohio State will open play against the winner of a matchup between No. 7 seed Iowa and No. 10 Penn State on Friday at 2 p.m. The semi-finals will be played on Saturday at 12 noon and the final is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon. Live results are available for all matches, with a video stream available via B1G+. Please note: Match times and coverage may be adjusted if the game is moved indoors due to inclement weather. Tournament Central (bracket, live results, video links) Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament The Buckeyes have captured three B1G tournament titles, winning in 2016, 2017 and 2021.

This is the second year in a row the Buckeyes have been the second seed. The team has been among the Top 4 seeds in every tournament since 2014.

Last season, Ohio State defeated Nebraska (4-1) and Illinois (4-0) before falling 4-2 to top-ranked Michigan in the championship game.

The Buckeyes have reached the all-time championship game seven times (2004, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021, 2022, 2023).

Ohio State has victories over both potential quarterfinal opponents this season, Penn State (7-0) and Iowa (4-1).

The ranked teams in the Big Ten this week are No. 2 Michigan, No. 12 Ohio State, No. 33 Wisconsin, No. 34 Northwestern, No. 38 Illinois, No. 50 Maryland, No. 65 Iowa and No. 66 Purdue .

All 14 teams will take part in the tournament, with two matches on Wednesday and four on Thursday, before the quarter-finals on Friday. In the rankings The Buckeyes rose to 12th in the ITA team rankings this week. The team has been in the Top 16 all spring, reaching its season high on February 20.

In the most recent singles rankings Irina Cantos Siemers is No. 18, with Luciana Perry No. 53 and Sydni Ratliff No. 115.

is No. 18, with No. 53 and No. 115. In doubles, Ohio State has three ranked duos: No. 24 Perry/Ratliff, No. 31 Perry/Cantos Siemers and No. 75 Tea Chavez /Siemers songs. B1G award for the Buckeyes Luciana Perry was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was joined by Irina Cantos Siemers And Sydni Ratliff about the All-Big Ten Team, the conference announced Wednesday.

was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was joined by And about the All-Big Ten Team, the conference announced Wednesday. Perry is the seventh Buckeye and sixth under head coach Melissa Schaub to earn Freshman of the Year honors.

to earn Freshman of the Year honors. Cantos Siemers, who was selected unanimously for the fourth time, is the fourth Buckeye to earn four all-league honors.

Ratliff earned her second consecutive all-conference honor.

Madeline Atway was the recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for Ohio State. Buckeye this and that Ohio State enters the weekend 17-6 on the year and was 10-1 in B1G play. The team has won the last ten matches, all competition matches. The Buckeyes recorded a 4-1 victory over Northwestern and a 4-2 victory vs. Illinois to end the regular season.

Irina Cantos Siemers leads the Buckeyes with 14 dual match wins, followed by Shelly Bereznyak with 13. Luciana Perry , Sydni Ratliff And Audrey Spencer each have 10 wins in dual play.

leads the Buckeyes with 14 dual match wins, followed by with 13. , And each have 10 wins in dual play. Perry was 7-1 in Big Ten games, with Shelly Bereznyak and Ratliff 6-1 and Cantos Siemers 6-2. Spencer achieved five wins in league matches and Akanksha Bhan recorded four, with Tea Chavez three contributions and Madeline Atway post one.

and Ratliff 6-1 and Cantos Siemers 6-2. Spencer achieved five wins in league matches and recorded four, with three contributions and post one. Bereznyak has won her last thirteen completed matches, with all thirteen victories coming in straight sets. Ratliff and Perry have both won their last six completed dual matches. The Buckeyes are 14-5 on court one this spring, with a 12-4 record on court five. Ohio State has 11 wins on fields two, three and six, with nine wins on field four.

In doubles, court one is 12-5, court two is 10-6 and court three is 8-8. Ohio State has won the doubles point 14 times.

Cantos Siemers broke the Buckeyes' all-time singles wins record against UCLA on Feb. 4. She now has a total of 122 singles wins and is tied for fourth in doubles wins with 94.

With a singles and doubles win last Friday, Cantos Siemers became the program's all-time leader in combined singles/doubles wins, passing Miho Kowase, who had 213 from 2014 to 2017. Cantos Siemers now has 216 combined wins. She ranks third in doubles singles wins with 74 and ninth in doubles wins with 63.

Melissa Schaub , in her 12th year as head coach of the Buckeyes, is 237-78 in her career. She broke the program's all-time record for coaching wins with a win over UCLA on February 4.

, in her 12th year as head coach of the Buckeyes, is 237-78 in her career. She broke the program's all-time record for coaching wins with a win over UCLA on February 4. Ten Buckeyes were recognized earlier this month as Atway, Ohio State Scholar-Athletes. Megan Basil Bereznyak, Bhan, Cantos Siemers, Alessia Cau Perry, Ratliff, Dani Schoenly and Spencer.

Bereznyak, Bhan, Cantos Siemers, Perry, Ratliff, and Spencer. Cantos was also named a finalist for the prestigious Big Ten Medal of Honor, awarded to the top male and female senior student-athlete on each Big Ten campus. The schedule ahead The NCAA selection show airs Monday at 6:30 p.m. on NCAA.com.

The Top 16 seeds will host first- and second-round matches at campus sites from May 3 to 4 or 4 to 5, while eight sites will host super-regionals on May 10 or 11. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on May 17. -19.

The singles and doubles championships will be held in Stillwater from May 20 to 25.

