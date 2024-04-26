Mississauga Mayors School Cricket 2024





Acting Mayor of Mississauga addresses the young cricketers Eugenia Malamud – Vice President of CIMA Canada addresses the meeting School cricket team poses with a trophy and medals Ontario Schools Cricket Association launches Mississauga Mayor's School Cricket Tournament Lifelong love for healthy and active living through cricket” – OSCA MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Ontario Schools Cricket Association (OSCA) proudly announced the launch of the Mississauga Mayor's School Cricket Tournament at Mississauga City Hall. Acting Mayor and Ward 8 Councilor Matt Mahoney welcomed more than 150 cricketers and guests from Peel School. Deeply rooted in Mississauga's cultural heritage, cricket has gained popularity among school-aged children and youth. More than 100 schools in Mississauga now embrace the sport at various levels, making it one of the fastest growing sports in local schools. The Mayor's School Cricket Awards, organized by OSCA, inspire young cricketers and promote healthy, active living through cricket. These awards recognize excellence on and off the field, emphasizing participation and the spirit of fair play. The event celebrates not only achievements in cricket but also inclusivity and camaraderie. It recognizes individuals who make positive contributions to the community, but also recognizes dedicated volunteers and coaches. “We were excited to partner with the PDSB and DPCDSB to provide young cricketers with the opportunity to learn, try, practice and compete in cricket,” said Ken Jeffers, president of the Ontario Schools Cricket Association. “We are grateful to TD Bank Group, Rogers Communications and Pattison Outdoor Advertising for their generous support and encouragement and for their investment in the program.” “The OSCA Mississauga Mayor's School Cricket Program is a shining example of how sports can bring us together and highlight the best of our city,” said Mississauga Acting Mayor and Ward 8 Councilor Matt Mahoney. “This program develops athletic skills while instilling important values ​​such as discipline, perseverance and camaraderie. It is a testament to what can be achieved through hard work and determination. Congratulations to all the champions, players, coaches and organizers for making Mississauga proud! ” “As a founding member of OSCA, CIMA Canada is proud to witness the remarkable journey that OSCA has embarked on since its founding four years ago,” said Eugenia Malamud, Vice-President of CIMA Canada. “It is the collective effort and vision that has propelled CIMA's school cricket initiative into the thriving organization we know today as OSCA, dedicated to nurturing cricket in schools across our province.” “Peel District School Board recognizes the profound impact that various sports, such as cricket, can have on the holistic development of our students,” said Dr. David Green, chairman of the Peel District School Board. “Through our community partnerships such as with OSCA, we strive to create an environment where every child can thrive through active living, fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment within our student population.” “This event in itself illustrates the growth and popularity of cricket among the youth in our community and we are very pleased to be part of this exciting opportunity,” said Marianne Mazzorato, DPCDSB Director of Education. We are excited to see the Ontario Schools Cricket Association kick off their spring cricket season and are excited to continue our sponsorship,” said Jackie Leung, Senior Marketing Manager, New to Canada and Multicultural Segments. “At TD, we recognize the importance of sports to help community members share positive experiences while building meaningful connections. Investing in the communities where we live, work and play has always been very important to us.” “We are proud to support the Ontario Schools Cricket Association's goal of growing the sport of cricket among young Canadians,” said Navdeep Bains, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Rogers Communications. “Investing in youth sports is a great way to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young people by giving them access to mentors, building confidence and helping them learn important life skills.” Media Contact: Ken Jeffers, OSCA Board Chairman Email: [email protected] Mayor's School Cricket Awards 2024 (HIGHLIGHT REEL)

