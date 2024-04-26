Fordham, Richmond advance to the women's tennis semi-finals





The eighth-seeded Richmond Spiders defeated top-seeded VCU 4-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Women's Tennis at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. The Rams got on the board first with a pair of doubles victories on courts two and three. Tiziana Rossini and Emma Rizzetto were a perfect 6-0 at second doubles, followed by Anja Draskovic and Mariam Ibrahim, who closed the point on court three. , 6-3. Emma Valletta and Draskovic each recorded an outright victory, 6-1, 6-1, on courts three and two respectively, giving VCU a 3-0 match lead. Richmond scored first-set victories on courts No. 1, No. 4 and No. 5 to set up the potential comeback. Lara Bakhaya was the first point for the Spiders, winning 6-0, 6-4, followed by Andrea Campodonico, who recorded a 7-5, 7-5 victory on court one. Elizabeth Novak, playing at No. 5 singles, fought back after a loss in the second set to bring the team score to 3-3, setting up the final match on court 6. After dropping the first set, 6-2, UR's Polina Shitikova battled to a tiebreak victory in the second set. The Spider senior pulled away in the third set to propel the Spiders over VCU and into the semifinals for the first time in program history. Richmond will take on No. 4 Fordham on Friday at 5:30 p.m. MATCH #6 #8 RICHMOND for sure. #1 VCU, 4-3 SINGLES

1. Andrea Campodonico (UR) def. Yelizaveta Karlova (VCU) 7-5, 7-5 2. Anja Draskovic (VCU) def. Carly Cohen (UR) 6-1, 6-1 3. Emma Valletta (VCU) def. Leonor Oliveira (UR) 6-1, 6-1 4. Lara Bakhaya (UR) def. Tiziana Rossini (VCU) 6-0, 6-4 5. Elizabeth Novak (UR) def. Emma Rizzetto (VCU) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 6. Polina Shitikova (UR) def. Mariam Ibrahim (VCU) 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 Order of finish: 3, 2, 4, 1, 5, 6 DOUBLE 1. Yelizaveta Karlova/Emma Valletta (VCU) vs. Claire Le Du/Andrea Campodonico (UR) 5-4, DNF 2. Tiziana Rossini/Emma Rizzetto (VCU) def. Polina Shitikova/Lara Bakhaya (UR) 6-0 3. Anja Draskovic/Mariam Ibrahim (VCU) def. Lainey OíNeil/Elizabeth Novak (UR) 6-3 Order of finish: 2, 3 The fourth-seeded Fordham Rams earned a 4-0 decision against No. 5 Davidson on Thursday in the A-10 Women's Tennis quarterfinals at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. Davidson struck first in the doubles, taking the top flight behind Daniela Porges and Kavya Patel's 6-3 win. The Rams answered with a pair of wins on courts two and three, capturing the opening point. Xiaowei “Rose” Hu and Eleni Fasoula earned a 6-3 decision, while Frances Shea and Julianne Nguyen won 6-2 at third doubles. In singles, Fasoula gave the Rams an early 2-0 lead in the match with her victory over No. 4 doubles, 6-2, 6-4. After winning the first sets on courts one, two, three and six, the Wildcats fought back to split sets on all courts except court six. Shea scored the Rams' third match point, beating Charlotte Calderwood in a tiebreak in the second set. As the remaining courts battled back and forth, Anlin Xie pulled away for a three-set victory at No. 3 singles to take the 4-0 win. With the win, Fordham moves back to the semifinals and will face No. 8 Rihond on Friday at 5:30 p.m. MATCH #7 #4 FORDHAM for sure. #5 DAVIDSON, 4-0 SINGLES 1. Raffaela Alhach (FOR) vs. Daniela Porges (DAV) 6-3, 2-6, 4-5, DNF 2. Xiaowei 'Rose'Hu (FOR) vs. Kavya Patel (DAV) 6-2, 4-6, 4-4, DNF 3. Anlin Xie (FOR) def. Emma Heiderscheit (DAV) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 4. Eleni Fasoula (FOR) def. Savanna Kollock (DAV) 6-2, 6-4 5. Bryson Langford (DAV) vs. Xintong 'Cindy'Zhou (FOR) 6-2, 6-7(4) 6. Frances Shea (FOR) def. Charlotte Calderwood (DAV) 6-2, 7-6(3) Order of finish: 4, 6, 3 DOUBLE 1. Daniela Porges/Kavya Patel (DAV) def. Raffaela Alhach/Anlin Xie (FOR) 6-3 2. Xiaowei 'Rose' Hu/Eleni Fasoula (FOR) def. Emma Heiderscheit/Savanna Kollock (DAV) 6-3 3. Frances Shea/Julianne Nguyen (FOR) def. Olivia Hooper/Ines Roti (DAV) 6-2 Order of finish: 1, 2, 3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic10.com/news/2024/4/25/fordham-richmond-advance-to-womens-tennis-semifinals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos