Sports
Wildcard Shang crushes it in Madrid
Chinese tennis prodigy Shang Juncheng has made a name for himself again in his meteoric rise on the men's professional circuit with a first career Masters victory on clay in Madrid.
Highlighted by the success stories of major champions Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the power shift in men's tennis has seen an inexorable wave towards next-generation talent in recent years, with Shang, a 19-year-old left-hander, emerging strongly as an intriguing prospect to watch in an ambitious pack.
The world number 111 stole the show at the Mutua Madrid Open on Wednesday when he triumphed against Frenchman Corentin Moutet in a nearly four-hour marathon to earn his first main draw victory on clay at a top-tier ATP1000 tournament.
Relying on his trademark resilience, agility and clean basic stroke, Shang survived the eventful encounter against his 88th-ranked opponent after hitting 43 winners while winning 70 percent of his first serve points to defeat Moutet, 6-7(9), 6 -2, 7-6 (10), in his main draw debut at the Madrid Masters.
Shang's quick footwork, aggressive basic shots and mental toughness, a style reminiscent of Australian great Lleyton Hewitt, helped him get through a dramatic match, in which Moutet needed a point to be replayed after he was accidentally sprayed with water applied to a ball. adjacent court and after a short time got into an argument with referee Raluca Alexandra Andrei, asking for a cup of coffee between points in the third set.
“He's such a nice guy off the field. We have a good relationship, but he always has different plans to try to win a match as a competitive player. I knew it and I'm fine with it,” said Shang, who put face 28th local favorite Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a second-round challenge on Friday.
“It has to be the longest match I've ever played in my life, and the first time I finished playing so late,” said Shang, who climbed to his current career-high ranking of No. 103 with the win.
“On clay it was physically very tough against a great player like Corentin. The level was insane. Even if I had lost, I wouldn't have regretted it. It was almost the perfect match for me.
“I really appreciate the support of all the spectators who watched us until midnight, and especially from my team. This victory belongs to them too.”
Now, with an immediate rematch against Fokina on the horizon, Shang said he will get revenge on the Spaniard, who defeated him in straight sets in the second round at the Miami Open last month.
“Hopefully I can do better in my second chance (against him). What I have learned (since then) is not to complain, to always enjoy every shot, to focus on my own performance and not to leave any regrets on the field .”
Should Shang avenge his defeat in Miami in the next round, he is expected to enter the world's top 100 for the first time next week, becoming just the fifth player under 20 to be above the elite benchmark.
As a former junior world No. 1, Shang, whose father was a professional footballer and mother played table tennis, knows that early promise in professional sport does not always translate into consistent success throughout a career, but he has never minced words. chasing big dreams.
Although he is currently far behind his better-known peers Alcaraz and Sinner in the rankings, Shang is determined to eventually join the elite side at the top of the game.
“I have a clear direction: I want to be a very aggressive player, but at the moment I am not as strong as I would like,” Shang revealed during an earlier interview with Spanish media puntodebreak.com.
“Carlos Alcaraz is an example for everyone, just like Jannik Sinner. They are two of the young players who are producing the best tennis. I don't want to copy them, but I want to learn from them, as happened to me with Carlos in Australia,” said Shang, who was forced to retire in the third set of his third round match against Alcaraz due to an injury at this year's Aussie Open in January.
Also on Wednesday, in the women's match, world number 42, China's Wang , 6-4. securing her own debut victory at the WTA1000 tournament in Madrid.
Wang, a 22-year-old power hitter, was pushed to the brink of defeat by Tomova in 81st place, when she trailed 7-5, 5-2, before pulling away and saving three match points on her second serve. to keep the match going.
Wang recovered himself after a short substitution and saved another seven on Tomova's serve in the next game, which went to deuce twelve times, before Wang was able to turn the tide and eventually escape with a thrilling win in two hours and 49 minutes.
Wang will challenge No. 21 seed Caroline Garcia of France at the Caja Magica on Friday in the next round. Three other Chinese women, No. 37 Yuan Yue, 57th-ranked Zhu Lin and veteran Zhang Shuai, were eliminated in the opening round.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202404/26/WS662afc60a31082fc043c4195.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
