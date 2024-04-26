Women's lacrosse ends season with 16-8 loss to Holy Cross





WORCESTER, Mass. The Boston University women's lacrosse team (5-10, 1-7 PL) ended its season Thursday night with a 16-8 loss at Holy Cross (10-5, 5-3 PL). The match started evenly, with Holy Cross leading 4-3 at the end of the first frame. Holy Cross then upped the pace and went ahead 10-3 at halftime, leaving the Terriers scoreless in the second quarter. BU scored three times and changed goalies in the third quarter, but the Crusaders continued to hold their lead. The Terriers defeated the Crusaders in the final frame, but could not catch up as Holy Cross took the win, 16-8. Junior Raegan Bailey led BU in goals with a hat trick on the day. Senior Tobey Tap scored twice as a freshman Tessa Geddes Sophomore Elle Stevenson and freshmen Alex Cutone all scored once. HOW IT HAPPENED Holy Cross thought it had scored but was called for a crease violation early in the game.

At 12:09 the Crusaders found the back of the net and scored on a good goal.

Geddes put BU on the board with 10:38 to go in the first.

Holy Cross added another in the open position to take back the lead.

Tick ​​found Bailey at the front of the net, who scored with a quick pass to tie the game 2–2.

BU turned the ball over on a free position opportunity and Holy Cross capitalized with a quick transition down the field to score.

The Crusaders scored again before Cutone found the back of the net to cut Holy Cross' lead, 4-3.

Holy Cross picked up another with 4:07 left in the first frame to end the opening quarter 5-3.

Holy Cross then scored five unanswered goals in the second quarter to lead BU 10-3 at halftime.

Bailey found the back of the net in the open position and started scoring in the second half.

Holy Cross went on a three-goal run to build to a 14-4 lead.

Follow the lead, freshmen Susie McGowan freshmen accepted Natalie Aiosas place between the posts.

freshmen accepted place between the posts. Bailey completed her hat trick at the 7:44 mark to make it 14-5 in favor of Holy Cross.

Tick ​​​​scored her first goal of the evening moments later.

The Crusaders then scored on the free position and led 15-6 at the end of the third.

Stevenson opened the scoring in the final stanza on a pass from Geddes.

Tick ​​then scored her second to cut Holy Cross' lead 15-8.

BU thought it had scored again, but Tillier was called for a dangerous follow-up play.

Holy Cross found the back of the net again at the 3:35 mark to bring the final score to Holy Cross 16, BU 8. GAME NOTES Tick ​​and Bailey both had three points in the game.

Senior Kaelin Isaacson had a career day in ground balls with six and caused turnovers with four.

had a career day in ground balls with six and caused turnovers with four. Geddes controlled seven of BU's 10 draws. Holy Cross had 18 draw checks.

BU went 1-for-1 in the open position, but Holy Cross went 5-for-9.

McGowan made four saves while Aiosa made three.

Holy Cross outshot BU 32 to 19.

BU went 21-for-22 to zero, while Holy Cross went 19-for-21.

