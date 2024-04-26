Former Zimbabwean cricketer Guy Whittall hospitalized after mauling leopards, video





Former Zimbabwean cricketer Guy Whittall has undergone emergency surgery after he was mauled by a wounded leopard during a hunting expedition earlier this week. The 51-year-old, who represented Zimbabwe in 46 Tests and 147 ODIs between 1993 and 2003, suffered lacerations to his arms and a cut to his head during the bloody attack near Buffalo Range. Whittall, who lost a lot of blood during the incident, was flown to Harare and taken to Milton Park Hospital for treatment, while his wife Hannah Stooks gave Whittall an update on Facebook. Guy and I have been overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages from well-wishers after Guys walked in with an injured leopard earlier today, she wrote. He is currently awaiting surgery tomorrow morning as he lost a lot of blood today. We'll know more tomorrow when they remove the bandage. Whittall's dog Chikara, who helped fend off the leopard, was also taken to a vet after the ordeal. Watch every match of the 2024 IPL season LIVE on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Guy Whittall in hospital after the attack. Source: Facebook < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Guy Whittall after the attack. Source: Facebook In 2013, Whittall made headlines after discovering a 165kg crocodile under his bed, which crawled into his lodge and spent the night while he slept. The really disturbing part of the whole episode is the fact that I was sitting on the edge of the bed that morning, barefoot and just inches away from the crocodile, Whittall said at the time. It came from the Turgwe River, a few kilometers from the house. They often wander through the bush, especially when it is cold and raining. I think he liked it under the bed because it was warm. Whittall, who runs a safari company with his family in Humani, represented Zimbabwe at three World Cups, in 1996, 1999 and 2003. He scored 4912 runs and claimed 139 wickets for his country. He is really a happy man, first he had the crocodile and now the leopard, he is really the cat with nine lives, his wife told the Daily email. He was so lucky that Chikara was there to help him and get the leopard off of him, who knows how things could have turned out differently. We are so grateful to him, and Chikara gets some extra chicken as a treat. He has to go to the vet because he has a few scratches, but he will be fine, he is in better condition than Guy. Fortunately, Guy is in bed talking. He tells anyone who will listen how he wrestled a leopard, but we all know it was Chikara's fault.

