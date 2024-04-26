Where will Wisconsin football players be taken in the 2024 NFL draft?





Three Wisconsin football players (Joe Tippmann, Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig) were taken in the 2023 NFL draft, marking the seventh straight year that three or more Badgers were selected for the annual event. That streak will be tested this year with just two likely UW candidates for selection: running back Braelon Allen and offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini. More:Here's a list of Wisconsin high school players selected in the NFL draft since 1990, plus a look at previous notables Allen, a native of Fond du Lac and reportedly only 20 years old, ran for more than 100 yards in 20 games at Wisconsin and racked up 3,494 career rushing yards, good for No. 9 on UW's all-time rushing list. Bortolini, from Kewaunee, will continue the trend of UW players being drafted into the NFL, and he may have improved his stock significantly after an impressive showing in the NFL scouting combine tryouts. He started competing at guard, center and tackle during his career at UW. The last time UW had just two players was in 2016, when Joe Schobert and Derek Watt were selected in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively. Wisconsin hasn't had fewer than two players since Joe Thomas was the lone Badger off the board in 2007, picking him third overall. None of this year's top UW prospects will be taken in the first round, but what about Day 2 of the draft? Of the national writers who produced a full seven-round mock draft, the two Badgers ended up here: Braelon Allen It's high variance for Allen, though interestingly clustered in several spots throughout the draft, starting in the third round, where the Packers could be a potential suitor. Green Bay enters the draft needing at least one running back, and maybe more, even with the return of AJ Dillon and the addition of Josh Jacobs. Would they consider the hometown kid? Could Dallas Allen take one pick away before the Packers? Tanor Bortolini Pro Football Network: Third round (No. 81) to Seattle Seahawks

Third round (No. 81) to Seattle Seahawks CBS Sports : Fourth round (No. 104) to Arizona Cardinals

: Fourth round (No. 104) to Arizona Cardinals The athletic: Fourth round (No. 117) to Indianapolis Colts

Fourth round (No. 117) to Indianapolis Colts NFL.com: Fourth round (No. 124) to San Francisco 49ers

Fourth round (No. 124) to San Francisco 49ers ESPN : Fourth round (No. 124) to San Francisco 49ers

: Fourth round (No. 124) to San Francisco 49ers Sporty news: Fifth round (No. 141) to Carolina Panthers

Fifth round (No. 141) to Carolina Panthers PFF: Fifth round (No. 161) to Philadelphia Eagles Most mock drafts don't think Bortolini will be taken on Day 2, but he will be borderline, and it stands to reason that a lineman with his versatility will be an attractive option for teams regardless of immediate need, especially after how he performed at the NFL scouting combine. Isaac Guerendo Sporty news: Fifth round (No. 147) to Denver Broncos

Fifth round (No. 147) to Denver Broncos The athletic: Fifth round (No. 153) to Jacksonville Jaguars

Fifth round (No. 153) to Jacksonville Jaguars CBS Sports: Fifth round (No. 154) to Los Angeles Rams

Fifth round (No. 154) to Los Angeles Rams PFF : Fifth round (No. 172) to Philadelphia Eagles

: Fifth round (No. 172) to Philadelphia Eagles EPSN: Fifth round (No. 176) to San Francisco 49ers

Fifth round (No. 176) to San Francisco 49ers NFL.com: Sixth round (No. 205) to Detroit Lions

Sixth round (No. 205) to Detroit Lions Pro Football Network: Seventh round (No. 246) to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Guerendo spent most of his career at Wisconsin before getting the chance to breakout with Louisville in his final year of eligibility in 2023. He also performed well at the combine and has always been notorious for his unique combination of size and lightning speed. Most mock drafts have him in fifth-round eligibility. Several players could be undrafted free agents or even sneak in a late round If a third Badgers player were selected in the draft, it wouldn't be the first NFL draft upset. Some candidates to at least become undrafted free agents after the draft is over: Linebacker Maema Njongmeta attended the NFL scouting combine.

Cornerback Jason Maitre was Wisconsin's No. 1 nickel corner in 2023.

Tight end Hayden Rucci announced after the season that he was heading to the NFL.

Quarterback Tanner Mordecai spent a season at UW after transferring from SMU and threw for more than 2,000 yards and nine touchdowns despite being limited to just 10 games due to injury, and he had a strong performance at the UW pro day.

