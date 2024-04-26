Women's tennis advances to the semifinals of the MEAC tournament





Next game: vs. South Carolina State University 26-04-2024 | 9 o'clock ESPN+ April 26 (Fri) / 9am vs South Carolina State University History CARY, NC (April 25, 2024) — No. 4. Morgan State defeated No. 5 North Carolina Central in the first round of the MEAC Women's Tennis Championships in a close 4-3 decision that came down to the No. 6 singles match that would decide the match. North Carolina Central got on the scoreboard first after claiming the doubles point following a pair of wins at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles. NCCU's Houston/Bernier defeated MSU's Hall/Smith (6-3) at No. 1 doubles, while teammates overpowered Morgan State's Hidalgo Vega/Hill Jankovic/Mitchell 6-4 at No. 2 doubles. Iva Jankovic gave Morgan State its first point of the match with a two-set (6-2, 6-4) victory at No. 4 singles against Patricia Palencia. Averiana Mitchell added another point for MSU with a No. 5 singles victory against Isabelle Exsted (6-3, 6-2). North Carolina Central's Bernier tied the teams at 2-2 after winning No. 3 singles against Hall (6-2, 6-4) At No. 1 singles, Hidalgo Vega won the first set 6-4 against Evdokimova. After trailing Hidalgo Vega in the second set, Evdokimova staged a comeback to force a seven-point tiebreak. Evdokimova had a 4-2 lead in the tiebreak before Hildago Vega won four straight matches to win the tiebreak 6-4, resulting in a 7-6 set-two victory. Hidalgo Vega's victory over No. 1 singles put NCCU ahead 3-2. The Bear's Hanna Smith played Eagle's Jade Houston for a three-set match at No. 2 singles. Houston won the first set in a seven-point tiebreak (7-6 (7-4)). Smith won the next two sets 6-1, 6-2, bringing the team score to three, forcing a clinching situation at No. 6 singles. NCCU's Lafilissa Joao won the first set against MSU Stefania Moysiadi 6-4 at No. 6 singles. After a 5–5 draw in the second set, Moysiadi won the next two games and secured a 7–5 victory, tying the score at one set each. In set three, Jaoa trailed 3-2 until Moysaidi opened a 3-2 lead over Joao in set three and won the next three games to win 6-2, leveling the match at 4-3 and taking the Bears to the semi-finals. No. 4 Morgan State will play No. 1 South Carolina State in the semifinals on Friday, April 26 at 9 a.m. FOLLOW MORGAN STATE ATHLETICS IN CYBERSPACE |There are many ways to keep up with MSU athletics online and on the go:

