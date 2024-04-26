County cricket: Surrey v Hampshire, Durham v Essex and more on day one live | Cricket





Div One Durham won the toss and are batting Surrey won the toss and are fielding (without Ben Foakes, rested by England) Notts won the toss and are batting Worcestershire won the toss and are fielding Div Two Gloucs won the toss and are fielding Leicestershire won the toss and are fielding Derby won the toss and are fielding (Root and Brook playing for Yorkshire) Pity the poor slip fielders whose captains decided they would bowl first. Day one of round four today, and although theres a fine mist in the air here, theyre confident of play with just a few interruptions. No swamp to be seen either, just a groundsman with a wheelbarrow pushing things around. Im off to find a cup of coffee to wrap my chilblains around back shortly. Mixed from the Met: Often cloudy, with scattered showers. Best of the sunnier breaks towards the north. Rain, heavy at times, developing over southwest England during the day as cloud covers the southern counties. Feeling chilly once more. Bedingham 52 and out of nowhere he loses his bail to Porter. The umpires reset the off-stump and Bedingham steps back. Durham 84-3. Most unexpected. Part Six to the health club with Simon Harmer, and that's fifty for Bedingham! From just 47 balls. Nine fifties and eleven hundreds for Durham so far. Part Hello Tim Maitland! A controversy of sorts at Headingley over Bean's dismissal, insofar as he should not have been confronted with the delivery that had taken him out. “He drove the previous delivery straight, the last of it over. Fielder Pat Brown reached the net, but slipped and his foot came down clearly on the boundary rope. However, he gave no signal, it was given as three runs and Bean was sent to the left to take on Anuj Dal. “To be fair, Derbyshire had already fired one catch at first slip and let another very catchable ball pass between the keeper and the same fielder. Worrall keeps cutting by Hampshire as a champion chief, Hants are now 49-4, after Worrall had taken out Vince and Perst in successive balls of his seventh over. A great review of Ben Bloom's new book, Batten for time, which sits on my bedside table at home, next on the list after Maddy Orrs Warm-up How climate change is changing sports.

Buy the book here: https://t.co/JErcrZlPCx pic.twitter.com/ja0qLDUcrp — Ben Bloom (@benbloomsport) April 26, 2024



Division Two performs a go-go Stoneman and Fernandes have made 50 from the first twelve Gloucestershire overs, Middlesex 50-0. Vasconcelos and Gay are also making hay, Noordanten 56-0. And Lyth and Bean are making good progress at Headingley against Derbyshire: Yorcs 39-0 Division One: At The Oval, Hampshire have lost Middleton for four, Dan Worrall continuing his good form from last week. Jamie Smith keeps the wicket in place of Foakes. Surrey 36-1. Another early exit at Edgbaston for Haseeb Hameed, a catch for Davies off Hannon-Dalby. Ben Duckett gets into the mood, 36 off 37 balls. Notts 38-1. Sean Dickson is already warming up his toes Kidderminsterlbw to Waite for 16. Somerset 31-1. Some statistics that might tickle the interest of CCLive readers.



And without any extra score (a very unfortunate one) Alex Lees also has to trudge back, a second catch for Duke. Cook and Duke seemed convinced, but Lees did not. The fielders, in multiple jumpers, wring their hands like anxious ministers. And Porter sniffs the first wicket at CLS, a nice scoop and dive past Harry Duke behind the stumps. He is immediately surrounded by back-slapping teammates. Durham 11-1. Batting or bowling? Dept. A Durham has won the toss and is batting Surrey won the toss and is fielding (without Ben Foakes, rested by England) Notts has won the toss and is batting Worcestershire has won the toss and is fielding Dept. Two Gloucs has won the toss and is fielding Leicestershire has won the toss and is fielding Derby has won the toss and is fielding (Root and Brook play for Yorkshire) Pity the poor slip fielders whose captains decided they would bowl first. Good morning Mike Daniels in the Grace Road scorebox: Leics win toss and bowl. I hope to see Currie's knuckleball today. The best slower ball bowler I ever saw was Franklyn Stephenson, although I think he used to bowl him as an off-cutter. Yes! I think Courtney Walshs was pretty good too. Durham wins the toss and will bat. No, Siddle, they didn't want to risk him so soon after landing. Potts, Parky, Raine, Coughlin and the peroxide Carse, the Durham attack. Harry Duke is on loan to Yorkshire's Essex for a fortnight, staying wicket while Pepper and Rossington are injured, and Sam Cook captains in Westley's absence. Four teams get a week off this round: Lancs, Kent, Sussex and Glamorgan. A few news around the site: Tom Westley is unavailable for Essex as his wife is about to give birth to their second child; Pakistan fast bowler Aamir Jamal (who took 18 wickets in three Tests against Australia last December) has signed for Warwickshire and could play today. The sun is shining but it is freezing woolen hats for everyone who warms up on the field. Mixed from the Met: Often cloudy, with scattered showers. The best of the sunniest points break towards the north. Rain, sometimes heavy, will develop over south-west England during the day, while clouds will cover the southern counties. Feeling cold again. Fixtures DIVISION ONE Chester le Street: Durham v Essex The oval: Surrey v Hampshire Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire Kidderminster: Worcestershire v Somerset DIVISION TWO Bristol: Gloucestershire v Middlesex Grace Road: Leicestershire v Northampton Headingley: Yorkshire v Derbyshire Preamble Hello from Chester le Street! Day one of round four today, and although there is a fine mist in the air here, they are confident they can play with only a few interruptions. No swamp in sight either, just a groundskeeper with a wheelbarrow pushing things along. I'm going to look for a cup of coffee to wrap my winter toes around soon.

