Bob Cole, the play-by-play voice of countless NHL games, dies at 90

Bob Cole, whose voice and lively language provided the Saturday night soundtrack of hockey games during a television career that lasted more than half a century, has been called NHL games for 50 years.

Bob Cole, whose voice and lively language provided the Saturday night soundtrack of hockey games during a television career that lasted more than half a century, has died.

Cole, who was 90, died Wednesday evening in St. John's surrounded by his family, his daughter Megan Cole said.

“Thank you for decades of love for his work, love for Newfoundland and love for hockey,” Megan Colet told CBC News on Thursday.

Cole said her father had been healthy “until the very last moment.”

Cole's signature cry of “Oh, baby!” was one of many signposts he brought to play-by-play commentary that earned him the love of fans and even players themselves.

“His legacy will be that the players adored him. That's not easy,” Ron MacLean, former host of Hockey Night in Canada, said in an interview Thursday.

“He always said it's about the game, not the show, but the players respected him so much. He felt comfortable. He was professional. He had talent.”

Cole, who said he still got goosebumps when he stepped into an arena broadcast booth in the mid-1980s, mentioned one of the most famous plays in Canadian sports history: Paul Henderson's Summit Series goal in 1972 against the Soviet Union.

LISTEN | Hear Bob Cole call Paul Henderson's famous goal in 1972 for CBC Radio: Crosstalk1:06Bob Cole on Paul Henderson's 1972 goal Bob Cole on Paul Henderson's 1972 goal

“His voice is iconic. It's the one thing I associated with watching hockey growing up. He holds a close place in the hearts of many Canadians over the years,” said Steven Stamkos, captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning captain. in 2019, when Cole called his final game a classic Original Six matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.

“That was the guy you grew up watching,” Leafs captain John Tavares said at the time.

When Cole ended his career in 2019, players paid tribute, like teams skating with their sticks high in the air.

“Well, well, Ottawa, quite classy. Thank you so much,” said an emotional Cole as he commented on a tribute to the senator made especially for him.

Fixture on Hockey night in Canada

Already a prominent figure in St. John's broadcasting, Cole moved to national broadcasting in 1969 when he began calling NHL games for CBC Radio.

He moved to television in 1973 and would be a staple there Hockey night in Canada broadcasts for decades to come. He has called many Stanley Cup Finals over the years and thrilled sports fans with on-the-spot comments, some of which have resonated for generations.

LOOK | In 2019, as he prepared for his final broadcast, Bob Cole told Ian Hanomansing that he was “the soundtrack to Saturday night”: Bob Cole reflects on his 50-year career on Hockey Night in Canada Legendary broadcaster Bob Cole prepares for his final signing. After 50 years in the position, he will leave Hockey Night in Canada on April 6.

“They're going home,” he said repeatedly on Jan. 11, 1976, as the Russian Red Army hockey team temporarily went to the locker room during a heated game with the Philadelphia Flyers, then the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

The incident occurred during the first period, when Flyers defenseman Ed Van Impe, who had just served a penalty, hard-checked Valeri Kharlamov. The Russian star was on the ice for several minutes, prompting Red Army coach Konstantin Loktev to pull his team off the ice in protest when a penalty was not called. The Russian team would eventually return to finish the match.

Attracted by 'the feeling of the game'

Rooted in radio, Cole knew that what hockey fans heard could enhance their enjoyment of the game.

“I get a lot of energy from making exciting noise, if you want to call it that,” he told The Canadian Press in a 2022 interview after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.

“It's the feeling of the game that got me going and I've been able to maintain that, I think, or tried to for so long.”

For advice on what to call a hockey game, Cole once went straight to the top with an audition tape: legendary broadcaster Foster Hewitt.

Inspired by Hewitt in his youth, “radio was my everything,” he told Ian Hanomansing in a 2019 interview that Cole, in his early 20s, tracked down Hewitt in Toronto.

LOOK | Bob Cole speaks with Here & Now's Debbie Cooper in 2016 about the life-changing advice he received from Foster Hewitt:

Hewitt not only agreed to listen to the tape, but took Cole into the studio to give him feedback on the spot.

“It was a dream that you never thought could happen. Foster Hewitt talks to me about how he does it, how he thinks about a hockey game,” Cole said in a 2016 interview with CBC to promote Now I'm catching: my life, both on and off the aira memoir he wrote together with sports journalist Stephen Brunt.

Hockey wasn't the only sport Cole loved. He curled for many years, twice skipping teams representing Newfoundland and Labrador at the Brier in the 1970s.

LOOK | Watch highlights from Cole's career played in front of Toronto Maple Leafs fans in 2019: “Oh baby!” Take a trip down memory lane with 50 years of Bob Cole calls The Toronto Maple Leafs honor Bob Cole for his final call-up in Toronto.

During his long broadcasting career, he anchored the news for Here nowCBC's premier TV news program in Newfoundland and Labrador, and was also a quizmaster at CBC Reach for the Top in Newfoundland and Labrador.

His voice also appeared outside of sports. Actor and producer Allan Hawco asked Cole to voice the summary intro heard at the beginning of most episodes of the series Republic of Doyle.

Barb Williams, executive vice-president of CBC, said in a statement that the public broadcaster is mourning the loss of Cole.

“What a gift he had. And what a loss for the entire hockey community,” Williams said in a statement. “Like every hockey fan across the country, we are deeply saddened. Bob will always have a special place in our hearts at CBC.”