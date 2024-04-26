Sports
Bob Cole, the play-by-play voice of countless NHL games, dies at 90
Bob Cole, whose voice and lively language provided the Saturday night soundtrack of hockey games during a television career that lasted more than half a century, has died.
Cole, who was 90, died Wednesday evening in St. John's surrounded by his family, his daughter Megan Cole said.
“Thank you for decades of love for his work, love for Newfoundland and love for hockey,” Megan Colet told CBC News on Thursday.
Cole said her father had been healthy “until the very last moment.”
Cole's signature cry of “Oh, baby!” was one of many signposts he brought to play-by-play commentary that earned him the love of fans and even players themselves.
“His legacy will be that the players adored him. That's not easy,” Ron MacLean, former host of Hockey Night in Canada, said in an interview Thursday.
“He always said it's about the game, not the show, but the players respected him so much. He felt comfortable. He was professional. He had talent.”
Cole, who said he still got goosebumps when he stepped into an arena broadcast booth in the mid-1980s, mentioned one of the most famous plays in Canadian sports history: Paul Henderson's Summit Series goal in 1972 against the Soviet Union.
Crosstalk1:06Bob Cole on Paul Henderson's 1972 goal
“His voice is iconic. It's the one thing I associated with watching hockey growing up. He holds a close place in the hearts of many Canadians over the years,” said Steven Stamkos, captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning captain. in 2019, when Cole called his final game a classic Original Six matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.
“That was the guy you grew up watching,” Leafs captain John Tavares said at the time.
When Cole ended his career in 2019, players paid tribute, like teams skating with their sticks high in the air.
“Well, well, Ottawa, quite classy. Thank you so much,” said an emotional Cole as he commented on a tribute to the senator made especially for him.
Fixture on Hockey night in Canada
Already a prominent figure in St. John's broadcasting, Cole moved to national broadcasting in 1969 when he began calling NHL games for CBC Radio.
He moved to television in 1973 and would be a staple there Hockey night in Canada broadcasts for decades to come. He has called many Stanley Cup Finals over the years and thrilled sports fans with on-the-spot comments, some of which have resonated for generations.
“They're going home,” he said repeatedly on Jan. 11, 1976, as the Russian Red Army hockey team temporarily went to the locker room during a heated game with the Philadelphia Flyers, then the reigning Stanley Cup champions.
The incident occurred during the first period, when Flyers defenseman Ed Van Impe, who had just served a penalty, hard-checked Valeri Kharlamov. The Russian star was on the ice for several minutes, prompting Red Army coach Konstantin Loktev to pull his team off the ice in protest when a penalty was not called. The Russian team would eventually return to finish the match.
Attracted by 'the feeling of the game'
Rooted in radio, Cole knew that what hockey fans heard could enhance their enjoyment of the game.
“I get a lot of energy from making exciting noise, if you want to call it that,” he told The Canadian Press in a 2022 interviewafter receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television.
“It's the feeling of the game that got me going and I've been able to maintain that, I think, or tried to for so long.”
For advice on what to call a hockey game, Cole once went straight to the top with an audition tape: legendary broadcaster Foster Hewitt.
Inspired by Hewitt in his youth, “radio was my everything,” he told Ian Hanomansing in a 2019 interview that Cole, in his early 20s, tracked down Hewitt in Toronto.
LOOK | Bob Cole speaks with Here & Now's Debbie Cooper in 2016 about the life-changing advice he received from Foster Hewitt:
Hewitt not only agreed to listen to the tape, but took Cole into the studio to give him feedback on the spot.
“It was a dream that you never thought could happen. Foster Hewitt talks to me about how he does it, how he thinks about a hockey game,” Cole said in a 2016 interview with CBC to promote Now I'm catching: my life, both on and off the aira memoir he wrote together with sports journalist Stephen Brunt.
Hockey wasn't the only sport Cole loved. He curled for many years, twice skipping teams representing Newfoundland and Labrador at the Brier in the 1970s.
During his long broadcasting career, he anchored the news for Here nowCBC's premier TV news program in Newfoundland and Labrador, and was also a quizmaster at CBC Reach for the Top in Newfoundland and Labrador.
His voice also appeared outside of sports. Actor and producer Allan Hawco asked Cole to voice the summary intro heard at the beginning of most episodes of the series Republic of Doyle.
Barb Williams, executive vice-president of CBC, said in a statement that the public broadcaster is mourning the loss of Cole.
“What a gift he had. And what a loss for the entire hockey community,” Williams said in a statement. “Like every hockey fan across the country, we are deeply saddened. Bob will always have a special place in our hearts at CBC.”
Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push notifications for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/bob-cole-obituary-1.7184556
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bob Cole, the play-by-play voice of countless NHL games, dies at 90
- Sustainable Femtech Network releases sustainability report
- President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken
- Racers collect several awards during the MVC tennis banquet
- Wall Street collapses after discouraging economic data, as Meta sinks
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Belagavi on Sunday
- Are we heading towards ANOTHER European referendum? Polling guru Sir John Curtice says Britain could face another showdown by 2040 with 'very anti-Brexit' Labor voters
- Jokowi injects Hutama Karya with capital of IDR 18.6 trillion for the construction of the Sumatra toll road
- Why was an adult festival in South Korea cancelled last minute? #Shorts #SouthKorea #BBCNews
- Head football coach of Arab high school accused of sending obscene material to male students
- Stock market today: Asian benchmarks mostly climb despite concerns over US economy
- A former Google recruiter says that you should avoid including these three things on your resume: “Not allowed…”