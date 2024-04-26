New JCA boss wants to rebuild local cricket | Sport





Newly elected president of the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA), Dr. Donovan Bennett, says his term in office will be all about cricket following his comprehensive victory at the ballot box over Wilford 'Billy' Heaven following the election of officers for the annual general meeting of the JCA. meeting held yesterday at the Jamaica Conference Centre. After a long delay due to the finalization of the electoral roll, Bennett secured 67 votes to Heaven's 30 after 97 delegates cast their ballots. From the start, there was an air of confidence in the Bennett camp, and whispers of a landslide victory rang through the conference center, which ultimately proved true when the votes were tallied and read out by outgoing secretary Dianne Campbell. Bennett, who has been dedicated to the game for over four decades, told reporters after his victory that his immediate plan is to focus on youth cricket, which will eventually pay off and bring back the success of domestic cricket. “If we want to rebuild Jamaican cricket, we have to start from the bottom and work our way up. I think the voters felt they needed someone with the right knowledge of youth cricket and how to manage it,” Bennett said. Bennett says he will start developing from the under-13 level to the under-15 level and will also focus on filling the gap at the under-23 level, which is woefully lacking. FUNDRAISING EFFORTS The St Elizabeth resident also said he would put a lot of emphasis on the clubs and parish associations, which are the lifeblood of the sport locally, and he plans to step up fundraising efforts to offset this. “One of the things we didn't do well as a board was going out and asking for funding, and we plan to do that because without funding you can't do much. I also have significant goodwill with Cricket West Indies, and I intend to use that to our advantage,” Bennett said. In the meantime, Heaven congratulated Dr. Bennett with his victory and reminded his successor that he was still willing to play a role in the development of the game. “I am for cricket, and he knows my areas of competence, and it is up to him to ask me and agree, but we will wait until then,” Heaven said. In the meantime, Fritz Harris secured the honor of becoming First Vice President, while Dr. Akshai Mansingh returned as Second Vice President. Laurence Garriques is the secretary, with Keith Wolford as assistant. Kerry Scott retained his post as treasurer, with Michael Atterbury as his assistant. The directors of the Cornwall division are Chester Anderson, Dixeth Palmer and Horton Dolphin, and Ian Spencer, Baron Watson and Novelin Ricketts were appointed as directors for the Middlesex division. The five Surrey directors are Nehemiah Perry, Keith Campbell, Anthony Davis, Godfrey Flemming and Paul Beckford.

