Several former WVU football players are awaiting NFL Draft

Frazier is the headliner of the crew, but who else could hear their name called or sign in free agency?

He finished his Mountaineer career as one of the most decorated centers in program history, and as one of the top homegrown performers in recent memory. Now the next step in Zach Frazier's football journey is quickly approaching. With about two weeks to go until the 2024 NFL Draft, Frazier sits down with hosts Ryan Decker and Anjelica Trinone to reflect on his WVU career, his recovery from a leg injury that prematurely ended his senior season and his preparations for the next level.

The next crop of NFL players will find their new homes in the coming week, and more than a handful of former West Virginia University players are among the eligible pool.

Here are the nine former Mountaineers who have entered their names in the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night at 8 PM ET.

OL Zach Frazier

Zach Frazier, the heart and soul of WVU's 2023 team, is the only surefire prospect to be selected in this year's draft. Draft analysts have predicted Frazier will be picked anywhere from No. 24 to day three of the draft.

The native of Fairmont, West Virginia, started nearly every game he played during his four-year career as a Mountaineer. He has allowed just four sacks in that span, including just one in the past two seasons.

He earned first-team All-America honors from Action Network last fall, while being named second-team by The Sporting News, USA Today and The Athletic. He was also named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) 2023 Football Academic All-American Team and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

He is the only Mountaineer invited to the NFL Scouting Combine.

If selected in the first round, he will be the first Mountaineer to be drafted in the top 32 since Karl Joseph was taken No. 14 overall by the Raiders in 2016. Geno Smith (No. 39 overall – New York Jets) became the most recent WVU second-round pick.

CB Muts Bishop Jr.

Beanie Bishop Jr. played only one season in Morgantown, but his name will be held in high esteem when fans look back on the 2023 season. Bishop Jr. started at outside cornerback for WVU, and he led the nation in passes defensed (24) and pass breakups (20), while also recording four interceptions.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Minnesota transfer became the second cornerback in school history to earn NCAA Consensus All-American honors, and he was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team. He capped a strong career as a Mountaineer with a punt return for a touchdown in Duke's Mayo Bowl.

During college football's all-star season, he competed in the East-West Shrine Game with WVU teammate Doug Nester. He also made national headlines when he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the inaugural Big 12 Scouting Combine, the fastest of all competitors.

OL Doug Nester

Nester, also a native of West Virginia, started 52 of the 57 games in which he logged snaps at Virginia Tech and WVU.

After playing most of his collegiate career at right guard, he switched to right tackle for his redshirt senior season with the Mountaineers. He didn't allow a single sack last fall.

He competed in both the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game this offseason.

W. Devin Carter

Devin Carter, another one-year Mountaineer, came to WVU from NC State last offseason to boost his draft stock. Despite missing one game, Carter led WVU in receiving with 27 receptions for 501 yards, and he also scored two touchdowns.

In five seasons at NC State, he recorded 118 receptions for 1,906 yards (16.15 yards per reception) with 10 touchdowns.

LB Lee Kpogba

Lee Kpogba became a master at handling the WVU defense's dirty work by defending the run game as the team's primary inside linebacker. Kpogba was the Mountaineers' leading tackler in each of the past two seasons, and he was second on the team in tackles for loss (7.5) in 2023.

He came to WVU as a junior in 2022 after two seasons at Syracuse and a year at East Mississippi Community College. In five collegiate seasons, he recorded seven games with more than ten tackles.

DB Mark Floyd

Marcis Floyd joined the Mountaineers in 2022 as a redshirt junior after spending four years at Murray State, where he earned two Ohio Valley Conference honors.

Floyd started 18 games at safety over two seasons at WVU. He recorded 113 total tackles, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble and an interception during those two seasons.

In his final game with WVU in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, he recorded seven tackles, including a sack and a fumble recovery.

DB Malachi Ruffin

Should Malachi Ruffin end up on an NFL roster, this would be one of the most inspiring stories to come out of WVU athletics this year.

Ruffin, who had gone unranked through high school recruiting services, showed up at Milan Puskar Stadium in August 2018 without prior communication with the WVU coaching staff. He participated in the walk-on tryouts along with 40 to 50 other players and was ultimately one of five players invited to join the team by the time it was over.

Flash forward to August 2021, Ruffin was officially put on scholarship and by the end of the following season, he earned a starting role in Jordan Lesley's defense. He recorded 77 tackles, three interceptions, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble over 45 career games during his Mountaineer career.

DL Davoan Hawkins

Davoan Hawkins spent his first two seasons in college at Kentucky before playing three years at Tennessee State from 2020 to 2022. Hawkins spent his final year of eligibility at WVU, where he recorded seven total tackles, including two for loss, and two quarterback hits. He also blocked a field goal.

W. Noah Massey

Noah Massey played two seasons at Bowling Green before transferring to D-II Angelo State, where he had a strong redshirt junior season. Massey became a second-team All-Lone-Star-Conference second-team after hauling in a team-high 52 receptions for 684 yards and four touchdowns.

He received limited playing time for WVU in 2023.