Saint Louis, Massachusetts Punch Ticket to the Women's Tennis Semifinals





The second-seeded Saint Louis Billikens punched their ticket to the Atlantic 10 Women's Tennis semifinals with a 4-0 win against No. 7 Dayton on Thursday at the USTA National Campus in Orlando. The Bills got on the board first in doubles, posting victories behind top pair Elizabeth Mintusova and Kseniia Aleshina, 6-4, followed by the No. 2 doubles team of Norhan Hesham and Nicolly Ferreira, who won 6-3. Saint Louis carried that momentum into singles, taking a 2–0 lead in the match with Emmerson White's 6–2, 6–0 victory at No. 6 singles. Mintusova was next to finish for SLU, earning a straight-set decision, 6-1, 6-2 in the first flight, extending the lead to 3-0. The match was decided on court five when Fiorella Duran secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory and the 4-0 match score. With the win, the Billikens will face No. 3 Massachusetts in the semifinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m. MATCH #8 #2 SAINT LOUIS final. #7DAYTON, 4-0 SINGLES 1. Elizabeth Mintusova (SLU) def. Natalie Osiecki (UD) 6-1, 6-2 2. Norhan Hesham (SLU) vs. Marra Bruce (USA) 6-0, 4-6, 1-1, DNF 3. Ksenia Aleshina (SLU) vs. Neena Katauskas (UD) 6-2, 4-6, 0-0, DNF 4. Elizabeth Hamilton (UD) vs. Sandra Gines (SLU) 6-4, 1-3, DNF 5. Fiorella Duran (SLU) def. Erica Wojcikiewicz (UD) 6-4, 6-2 6. Emmerson White (SLU) def. Laura Greb (UD) 6-2, 6-0 Order of finish: 6, 1, 5 DOUBLE 1. Elizabeth Mintusova/Kseniia Aleshina (SLU) def. Natalie Osiecki/Neena Katauskas (UD) 6-4 2. Norhan Hesham/Nicolly Ferreira (SLU) def. Marra Bruce/Elizabeth Hamilton (UD) 6-3 3. Emmerson White/Fiorella Duran (SLU) vs. Erica Wojcikiewicz/Laura Greb (UD) 5-5, DNF Order of finish: 1, 2 The third-seeded Massachusetts Minutewomen defeated No. 6 Rhode Island 4-0 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Women's Tennis. UMass struck first in the match, earning the doubles point with wins on courts two and one. The duo of Ella Faessler and Amelia Tye earned a 6-3 decision in the second doubles match, before Danielle Hack and Thamonpan Jonglertra sealed the opening point of the match. The Minutewomen posted first-set victories on every court except No. 4 singles, where Klara Nelander earned a tiebreaker victory. The Minutewomen took a 2-0 lead behind Renata Farima's 6-2, 6-2 victory on court five, before Hack added a 6-2, 6-2 decision of her own in the top flight. The 4-0 victory was scored on court two by Thamonpan Jonglertra, advancing UMass to the semifinals, where they will face No. 2 Saint Louis on Friday at 5:30 p.m. MATCH #9 #3 MASSACHUSETTS final. #6 RHODE ISLAND, 4-0 SINGLES 1. Danielle Hack (UM) def. Sophie Herrman (URI) 6-2, 6-2 2. Thamonpan Jonglertra (UM) def. Nadia Rajan (URI) 6-4, 6-3 3. Ella Faessler (UM) vs. Nikki Fernando (URI) 6-4, 4-6, 2-2, DNF 4. Klara Nelander (URI) vs. Mariana Campino (UM) 7-6(3), 3-2, DNF 5. Renata Farima (UM) def. Stephanie Hylton (URI) 6-2, 6-2 6. Polina Akimova (UM) vs. Polina Akimova (UM) Blake Rothchild (URI) 6-4, 5-0, DNF Order of finish: 5, 1, 2 DOUBLE 1. Danielle Hack/Thamonpan Jonglertra (UM) def. Nadia Rajan/Nikki Fernando (URI) 6-3 2. Ella Faessler/Amelia Tye (UM) def. Stephanie Hylton/Priyanka Shanker (URI) 6-3 3. Renata Farima/Mariana Campino (UM) vs. Klara Nelander/Sophie Herrman (URI) 5-3, DNF Order of finish: 2, 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic10.com/news/2024/4/25/saint-louis-massachusetts-punch-ticket-to-womens-tennis-semifinals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos