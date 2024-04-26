Daily Hampshire Gazette – Ice Hockey Player of the Year 2024 Gazette: Cooper Beckwith, Amherst

It was the start of the 2021-2022 hockey season and Amherst captain Carter Beckwith and assistant captain Nick Paul were tasked with finding a second assistant captain to complete the group.

It didn't take long for the seniors to come to an agreement. They wanted Cooper Beckwith, a promising player and Carter's younger brother, but only a sophomore.

They took their request to Amherst head coach Mike Rousseau. It was denied. Beckwith was too young, Rousseau said.

Rouss, this boy will be your captain one day, Carter said. You might as well start it now.

Although Carter didn't win that argument with Rousseau, Beckwith wore the A on his jersey last year as a junior, and followed his brother in wearing the C for Amherst this season. Beckwith, who attends Hopkins Academy, collected 22 team leaders and led Amherst to a 12-7-1 season this year, the best mark of his high school career.

For his efforts, Beckwith was named the 2023-24 Daily Hampshire Gazette Ice Hockey Player of the Year.

Rousseau has coached Amherst, Agawam, Longmeadow and Cathedral for decades and said Beckwith is one of his top three captains of all time. Coaches and family were amazed by Beckwith's calming presence and ability to teach the game. They see him as a future coach.

“He just played hockey the way I would want pretty much any kid in Division 3 hockey to do,” Rousseau said.

“I wish he was on my team,” Easthampton coach Tim Pfau said. …When I played, I thought of myself as Cooper.

Beckwith started skating at the age of 3 and joined Carter's training sessions. He has always seen his older brother as a model.

A lot of what I did was what he did, Beckwith said. I loved watching him play hockey and I followed in his footsteps.

Beckwith came through Amherst youth hockey and played for Western Mass. Vipers. He earned playing time in his freshman year at Amherst, but it wasn't immediately clear he would be special, Rousseau said. He was thin and had not yet reached his growth spurt. But in that second season, with his older brother as senior captain, Beckwith began to break out.

Beckwith could immediately recognize situations on the ice after seeing them only once before. He was a sponge for knowledge, Carter said, and could think constantly while skating.

I have literally witnessed players thinking, how did he make that pass? That's impossible, Carter said. It's the things he notices that other players don't

As he earned more playing time, he gained even more respect from his teammates.

I had already seen it, Carter said. I looked not only at him, but also at the people around him. I could tell even as a sophomore that he was born to be the leader of that team.

Once a player was frustrated about his lack of playing time. They openly stated that they had to play for certain players. Cooper talked to him and got it sorted out.

Another time, a freshman linemate got too full of himself, Carter said, and felt the team should have played through him more. Carter spoke to the player and Beckwith made sure he did too. Once again, they straightened it out.

Even though the team was struggling, Beckwith was relentlessly optimistic.

It was always about hey coach, next week, next game, get better, Rousseau said. I really benefited from that as a coach.

Especially growing up in his senior class, Beckwith was a de facto coach on the ice. In his junior season, Amherst's captain was goaltender Charlie May, which meant Beckwith was usually responsible for being his team's main voice from his spot at center ice.

He regularly gave suggestions to Rousseau to try to make the team better. Rousseau did not accept every suggestion, but he worked with Beckwith to change several aspects of Amherst's tactics. Beckwith felt their power play needed some work, so the two worked to turn it around. Beckwith thought Amherst's prediction was too conservative, so they tried to open up the opening and give the Hurricanes more chances to score goals.

And Beckwith was always at the front of the line at drills to help Amherst's younger players. If a freshman didn't understand the exercise, Beckwith was the first to take him aside and patiently explain it. If he had to grab the whiteboard and draw up a play, he did it. Even at youth hockey tryouts, Beckwith helped out at the front of the skating lines.

For all these reasons, Rousseau, Carter and Beckwith's father Tom say Beckwith would be a great addition to the coaching ranks.

I think it would be very rewarding for him, said Tom Beckwith. He has the right mentality.

Beckwith has no previous coaching experience but is eager to get started.

“I have always found coaching very interesting,” Beckwith said. It is something I definitely want to look into later, to be able to coach the younger generation and make them better. Try to put myself in their shoes and make sure they have an even better career than I did.

Beckwith would like to coach 15-16 year olds, where skill and personality development begins, he said. Carter sees him coaching at every age level. Rousseau agreed that Beckwith has an open offer to help with Amherst practices next year if he stays in the area. And even if it weren't for high school players, Rousseau thinks he would make a great youth coach.

If you put him on a youth team with kids eight, nine, 10 years old, they'll laugh a lot, Rousseau said. They'll have a great time and he'll be a great coach. Make those connections every coach hopes for and don't be the coach you hate, but the coach you love.

Whatever level Beckwith chooses to coach, if at all, he is proud of the time he spent at Amherst hockey.

“I will certainly look back with excitement and satisfaction that I made last season the best I could have,” Beckwith said. It definitely makes me a little sad looking back because I loved playing Amherst hockey. It was such a wonderful time. The coaches, the team, I just love the team and everything about it so much. I'm going to miss it, but I'm excited to move on to other things and I will always be grateful for Amherst hockey.