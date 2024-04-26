Sports
Daily Hampshire Gazette – Ice Hockey Player of the Year 2024 Gazette: Cooper Beckwith, Amherst
It was the start of the 2021-2022 hockey season and Amherst captain Carter Beckwith and assistant captain Nick Paul were tasked with finding a second assistant captain to complete the group.
It didn't take long for the seniors to come to an agreement. They wanted Cooper Beckwith, a promising player and Carter's younger brother, but only a sophomore.
They took their request to Amherst head coach Mike Rousseau. It was denied. Beckwith was too young, Rousseau said.
Rouss, this boy will be your captain one day, Carter said. You might as well start it now.
Although Carter didn't win that argument with Rousseau, Beckwith wore the A on his jersey last year as a junior, and followed his brother in wearing the C for Amherst this season. Beckwith, who attends Hopkins Academy, collected 22 team leaders and led Amherst to a 12-7-1 season this year, the best mark of his high school career.
For his efforts, Beckwith was named the 2023-24 Daily Hampshire Gazette Ice Hockey Player of the Year.
Rousseau has coached Amherst, Agawam, Longmeadow and Cathedral for decades and said Beckwith is one of his top three captains of all time. Coaches and family were amazed by Beckwith's calming presence and ability to teach the game. They see him as a future coach.
“He just played hockey the way I would want pretty much any kid in Division 3 hockey to do,” Rousseau said.
“I wish he was on my team,” Easthampton coach Tim Pfau said. …When I played, I thought of myself as Cooper.
Beckwith started skating at the age of 3 and joined Carter's training sessions. He has always seen his older brother as a model.
A lot of what I did was what he did, Beckwith said. I loved watching him play hockey and I followed in his footsteps.
Beckwith came through Amherst youth hockey and played for Western Mass. Vipers. He earned playing time in his freshman year at Amherst, but it wasn't immediately clear he would be special, Rousseau said. He was thin and had not yet reached his growth spurt. But in that second season, with his older brother as senior captain, Beckwith began to break out.
Beckwith could immediately recognize situations on the ice after seeing them only once before. He was a sponge for knowledge, Carter said, and could think constantly while skating.
I have literally witnessed players thinking, how did he make that pass? That's impossible, Carter said. It's the things he notices that other players don't
As he earned more playing time, he gained even more respect from his teammates.
I had already seen it, Carter said. I looked not only at him, but also at the people around him. I could tell even as a sophomore that he was born to be the leader of that team.
Once a player was frustrated about his lack of playing time. They openly stated that they had to play for certain players. Cooper talked to him and got it sorted out.
Another time, a freshman linemate got too full of himself, Carter said, and felt the team should have played through him more. Carter spoke to the player and Beckwith made sure he did too. Once again, they straightened it out.
Even though the team was struggling, Beckwith was relentlessly optimistic.
It was always about hey coach, next week, next game, get better, Rousseau said. I really benefited from that as a coach.
Especially growing up in his senior class, Beckwith was a de facto coach on the ice. In his junior season, Amherst's captain was goaltender Charlie May, which meant Beckwith was usually responsible for being his team's main voice from his spot at center ice.
He regularly gave suggestions to Rousseau to try to make the team better. Rousseau did not accept every suggestion, but he worked with Beckwith to change several aspects of Amherst's tactics. Beckwith felt their power play needed some work, so the two worked to turn it around. Beckwith thought Amherst's prediction was too conservative, so they tried to open up the opening and give the Hurricanes more chances to score goals.
And Beckwith was always at the front of the line at drills to help Amherst's younger players. If a freshman didn't understand the exercise, Beckwith was the first to take him aside and patiently explain it. If he had to grab the whiteboard and draw up a play, he did it. Even at youth hockey tryouts, Beckwith helped out at the front of the skating lines.
For all these reasons, Rousseau, Carter and Beckwith's father Tom say Beckwith would be a great addition to the coaching ranks.
I think it would be very rewarding for him, said Tom Beckwith. He has the right mentality.
Beckwith has no previous coaching experience but is eager to get started.
“I have always found coaching very interesting,” Beckwith said. It is something I definitely want to look into later, to be able to coach the younger generation and make them better. Try to put myself in their shoes and make sure they have an even better career than I did.
Beckwith would like to coach 15-16 year olds, where skill and personality development begins, he said. Carter sees him coaching at every age level. Rousseau agreed that Beckwith has an open offer to help with Amherst practices next year if he stays in the area. And even if it weren't for high school players, Rousseau thinks he would make a great youth coach.
If you put him on a youth team with kids eight, nine, 10 years old, they'll laugh a lot, Rousseau said. They'll have a great time and he'll be a great coach. Make those connections every coach hopes for and don't be the coach you hate, but the coach you love.
Whatever level Beckwith chooses to coach, if at all, he is proud of the time he spent at Amherst hockey.
“I will certainly look back with excitement and satisfaction that I made last season the best I could have,” Beckwith said. It definitely makes me a little sad looking back because I loved playing Amherst hockey. It was such a wonderful time. The coaches, the team, I just love the team and everything about it so much. I'm going to miss it, but I'm excited to move on to other things and I will always be grateful for Amherst hockey.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gazettenet.com/2023-Daily-Hampshire-Gazette-Hockey-Player-of-the-Year-Cooper-Beckwith-Hopkins-Academy-Amherst-54727464
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When U.S. officials visit China, their food choices are closely monitored
- Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq reveals why he refused Bollywood film with Katrina Kaif | Bollywood
- Daily Hampshire Gazette – Ice Hockey Player of the Year 2024 Gazette: Cooper Beckwith, Amherst
- Google Meet makes it easy to switch between devices
- Antony Blinken alarmed by Xi Jinping's support for Russia during US-China talks
- BJP alliance in Maharashtra pins hopes on PM's charisma
- Emily Blunt Slams Algorithms That Make Hollywood Decisions
- Why the Emily Blunts turnip dress is part of a fashion tradition
- What you need to know about new features in WhatsApp
- For the first time, neurons from rat stem cells regenerate brain circuits in mice
- Read an exclusive excerpt from Rumbling Earth: The Story of Indian Earthquakes.
- Apple TV Plus' Hollywood Con Queen Trailer Teases Tiger King Creator's New Documentary Series About the Film Industry's Biggest Scam