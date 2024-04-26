



Cricket finds its digital home in Bangladesh: VEON's Banglalink to stream ICC cricket on Toffee Amsterdam and Dhaka, April 24, 2024: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator providing converged connectivity and online services, announces that Banglalink, its digital operator in Bangladesh, has acquired exclusive rights to International Cricket Council (ICC) nationwide streaming world events until the end of 2025. The ICC matches will be available on the Toffee streaming platform, starting with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on June 1, 2024. Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, along with the leadership team, announce that VEON's digital operator, Banglalink, has secured exclusive nationwide streaming rights for ICC world events until 2025 at a press event in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Developed locally in Bangladesh, Toffee is a subscription-based service open to users of all operators and is the country's leading local digital entertainment platform. This deal with Total Sports Management (TSM) marks the country's largest digital content partnership in the cricket segment and includes six ICC events in 2024 and 2025, including the ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. These tournaments will feature a total of 71 men's and 95 women's matches, with teams from 20 countries. Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, said: We strive to provide the people of Bangladesh with the content the country loves and needs, and to deliver this content through a transformative digital viewing experience on Toffee. We also aim to empower local businesses to reach their customers with world-class advertising technology, supporting the overall expansion of the country's digital economy. This partnership helps us deliver a superior digital experience to cricket enthusiasts on Toffee and marks an important step towards a Smart Bangladesh vision, contributing to the country's digital entertainment scene. Toffee proved its popularity with cricket fans during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023, registering 12.8 million monthly active users at its peak and providing access to a highly engaged audience of up to 3 million daily active viewers. Between the three major sporting events streamed on the mobile and web platforms in the last 18 months – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Asia Cup Cricket 2023 and ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2023 – Toffee attracted more than 50 million viewers. The platform has been working with the country's largest advertisers since the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Toffees' business model, which is based on revenue from both subscriptions and ad technology, supports the platform's financial performance while bringing cutting-edge content to millions of people. users in Bangladesh. Through its digital operators, VEON Group offers a variety of digital products and initiatives in entertainment, financial services, digital healthcare and education. As of March 2024, VEON serves a total of 110 million active users per month through its own digital products and services such as Toffee, Tamasha, BeeTV, KyivstarTV, Simosa, myBL, JazzCash, Simply, Izi, BeeCloud and Helsi. About Toffee

Toffee is an operator-agnostic digital streaming platform launched by Banglalink in 2019. Toffee offers a superior viewing experience with its easy navigation and is available to everyone in Bangladesh. Toffee is app and web-based and available for Android smartphones, Android TVs and iOS devices. With the largest number of national and international live television channels, Toffee regularly broadcasts global sporting events LIVE and also offers its viewers a large collection of video-on-demand and user-generated content. For more information visit: https://toffeelive.com About Banglalink

Banglalink is one of the leading digital communications service providers in Bangladesh, working to unlock new opportunities for its customers as they navigate the digital world. Driven by the vision to transform lives through technology, Banglalink also strives to transform into a future-proof service provider capable of meeting the demands of the new digital age. It is a subsidiary of VEON Ltd – a Nasdaq and Euronext listed connectivity provider headquartered in the Netherlands. For more information visit: www.banglalink.net About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to almost 160 million customers. Operating in six countries serving more than 7% of the world's population, VEON transforms lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON, headquartered in Amsterdam, is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext. For more information, visit: www.veon.com Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding, among other things, VEON's digital products, commercial plans and partnerships. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot accurately predict and some of which VEON may not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. VEON undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Contact details VEON

