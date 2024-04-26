End of the challengers and the final tennis match, explained

Challengers It's so damn hot, guys. Director Luca Guadagnino is smart enough to know that if you put three of the most attractive people in the world together with a script about athleticism and competitiveness and explore the psychosexual power dynamics between their characters, you'll end up with the hottest movie of all time. year. When Challengers ends, the only real question is how quickly tennis freaks Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), and Patrick Zweig (Josh OConnor) found the nearest hotel room in New Rochelle to finally have the trio (we) have been waiting for.

But Challengers is also a sports movie, and as such we have to worry about the outcome of the final match between Art and Patrick. The film begins and ends with this one match, which rises to a visceral intensity in the final moments. The ball hits loudly off the rackets, the participants sweat on you, and Guadagnino excitedly jumps between the player's POV to a handheld camera for a ball perspective, leaving you wondering if you're going to go completely crazy, because the director certainly did. It can be difficult to analyze exactly who wins in the end if you're not familiar with tennis.

Spoilers for the end of Challengers forward

To set the record straight, Art is the multiple Grand Slam tournament-winning tennis champion who finds himself on the Challenger circuit (think minor leagues for tennis) to build his confidence before competing one more time in the US Open (the only major tournament) wins. he has never won). He is coached by his wife Tashi, a former tennis prodigy whose career was cut short by a knee injury. Patrick is his former best friend (and her former lover) turned rival whose career ended long ago. The stakes go far beyond a paltry tune-up tournament in upstate New York. A marriage, at least one career and Josh O'Connor's sexual prowess are all on the line.

Folks, it's very close. The match is a best-of-three sets affair. Art wins the first set as expected. In terms of pure ability, technique and fitness, he is the better player. But it was also reminded several times in the film that Art has never defeated Patrick in an official match. Long ago, Patrick defeated Art in the final of the US Open Juniors, after Tashi said she would give her number to whoever won. So the couple's head-to-head record also serves as a reminder that before Tashi was Arts' wife, she was Patrick's girl. (The whole point, of course, is that Tashi was never anyone's girl, and they each own a piece of the other two, all wrapped up in the kind of horny energy that only elite physical specimens with overdeveloped competitive drives possess.)

By the time Patrick wins the second set, we've learned via flashback that Art wants to retire whether he wins that elusive US Open title or not. So it seems that Arts's heart is no longer in the match. Throughout the third and deciding set, Art and Patrick trade games back and forth, and at 5-6 in the third set

There's no getting around the fact that tennis scores are stupid. It has survived so long because tennis is a sport that values ​​tradition in a psychotic sense. But you have to understand it just a little bit to get the end of Challengers. A tennis match is won by being the first to score four points with a margin of two. Zero points is called love, the first point is worth 15, win one more and you're at 30, one after that and you're at 40. If you win a point while you're ahead 40-30, 40-15 or 40-0, you win that game. Win six games (with a margin of two) and you have won the set. Win two sets (in a best-of-three) or three sets (in a best-of-five) and you have won the match.

In the past, the deciding set of a match played itself out until one of the players won by two games. This meant that matches could potentially go on forever, or at least for three days. Now almost every tournament opts for a tiebreak as soon as the set is at 6-6. Since a tiebreak is a relatively new innovation (introduced to tennis in 1970, which is nothing on the geological time scale!), they have done away with the old 15-30-40 scoring system. Instead, in a tiebreaker, things are simpler: each point is worth one point. The first player to reach seven points (win by two) wins the set.

Back to Art and Patrick as the final scene begins, Patrick serves at 5-6, meaning if he doesn't hold his serve (wins this game), Art wins the match. And he starts to have doubts. We now know that Tashi had sex with Patrick the night before, to get him to throw the match at Art and save the Arts career (and by proxy, their marriage). And it looks like Patrick is going to do just that. But at heart he's a real cocky bastard, and so when he serves at 30-40, match point down, he forgoes his trademark weird tomahawk service move and places the ball at the neck of the racket for a traditional serve.

Earlier in the film, when Patrick and Art were teenage hornballs and best friends, they started discussing Patrick's first date with Tashi during practice. Art told Patrick that if he had sex with Tashi, all he had to do was place the ball on the neck of his racket to confirm this and act like a normal person. By reviving this secret code, Patrick signals to Art that he and Tashi have had sex again. Art is understandably not cool with that.

Patrick hits his serve past a rattling Art to get the score to deuce (40-40). Art then gathers himself, stares at his wife and his opponent and shouts FUCK YOU over the net. This earns him a point penalty for audible obscenity. The chair referee, played by Zendaya's personal assistant Darnell Appling, is harsh but fair, having previously cited Patrick for the same violation. So now Patrick is serving for the game, and Art seems ready to put this whole stupid game, sport, and relationship behind him. He gets Patrick to loop a dinky little underhanded serve, winning the game for Patrick and tying the final set at 6-6. Tiebreak time!

As mentioned, tennis tiebreaks go to seven points and you have to win by two points. The player who received a serve in the previous game (in this case Art) serves the first tiebreak point, and from then on the players take turns serving every two points. At this point, art still looks very demoralized. He's angry, but a little angry. He fires his first serve straight at Patrick's head. It's what Patrick deserves, tbh. The ball obviously lands far out, and in tennis if your first serve lands outside the service box you get a second serve to get it right (if the next one also lands outside it's a double fault, but we don't have to worry to make about that in this scene). So if Art serves again, it is still the first point of the tiebreak.

And this is when Challengers clicks completely. Art suddenly finds his competitive spirit, and he and Patrick embark on an adventure disturbed long rally full of booming forehands, exhausted grunts and finally both players at the net volleyballing the ball back and forth to each other in a way that actually defies physics. For as well Challengers Although Guadagnino has been concerned with verisimilitude thus far, he gleefully throws realism out the window here. Volley-volley-volley-volley-volley-volley, until finally Patrick tries to throw the ball over Arts's head, and Art jumps into the air to hit the ball right into Patrick's beautiful, asshole-like face. Unfortunately, Art jumps with such force that he crashes over the net, slamming his entire body into Patrick, leaving them on the ground in a tangled, sweaty, probably semi-erect mess.

In tennis you are never allowed to touch the net. Even if you beat a clear winner and your racket or body hits the net during the follow-up, you lose the point. It's safe to say that Art lost that point and trailed 0-1 in the tiebreak. But that couldn't matter any less as Tashi stands in the stands shouting COME ON as her boys have finally shown the fire she hasn't been able to show herself since her injury. Art unleashed the beast, he literally put Patrick on the field, and the three of them are so wildly horny that they might just start fucking right away.

Who won the competition? We'll never know because then the screen cuts to the credits. If you want to play the percentages, there is a good chance that Patrick can beat Art, who is now in top condition And with a fire in his tight belly are quite slim. But in the end, Art never came to New Rochelle to win a Challenger tournament. He came to get into a mental space where he can win the US Open, and now he can.

More importantly, Art, Patrick, and Tashi all achieved a kind of carnal clarity. Early in the film, Tashi explains to the boys that the purest form of tennis consists of two people on a court sharing a moment of sublime physical excellence, to the point where they are no longer even competing, but telling a story. With Tashi on her feet and ordering her sweaty, exhausted boys to keep fighting, all three have told a story of drive, desire and physical ability. From there you can figure out where it goes.