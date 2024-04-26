Texas Beach Volleyball earns victory in the CUSA Beach Volleyball Championship before its inaugural season ends late Thursday





YOUNGSVILLE, La. The inaugural season for the Tarleton State Beach Volleyball program is officially in the books as of Thursday, as the Texans won their first match in the Conference USA Beach Volleyball Championship before back-to-back losses saw them eliminated from the competition. double elimination tournament. Eight-seed Tarleton State opened their postseason Thursday morning in Youngsville, Louisiana, at Sugar Beach with a 3-1 win over nine-seed Jacksonville State. The Texans then lost 3-0 to 1-seed TCU on Thursday afternoon, followed by a 3-0 loss to 4-seed UAB on Thursday evening. The Texans finish their first season at 2-13, with a regular season win against Nicholls State and a postseason win against Jax State. Tarleton State 3, Jacksonville State 1 The Texans snapped an eight-game skid with an opening win at the conference tournament. Melina Maldonado Ortiz And Charlize Ching earned Tarleton State's first postseason win on Court 4 with a 21-18 21-15 win over Kathryn Smith and Ellie Garrett. Tarletons Breanna McDonough And Grayson Schirpik then defeated Carley Lynch and Hana Aiana 21-14 21-11 on Court 2 to keep the Texans one win away from the team victory. The Gamecocks got one back on Court 5 as Kiara Amigon and Morgan defeated McClure Rajini Fitzmaurice And Believe Wilkins 14-21 21-19 15-13. Tarleton's top pair went on to take the team victory on the top court, as Emma Halcomb And Allison Bryant defeated Stavroula Papazoglou and Brooklyn Schiffli 21-17 15-21 15-10. The match on Court 3 was tied at a set apiece as Luci Wilkinson and Caty Havekost of Jacksonville State won the first set 21-13 for Tarleton's Isabel Gonzaba And Garrison of Sydney won the second set 21-18. TCU 3, Tarleton State 0 The Texans had their work cut out for them in their second game, taking on the first-seeded and sixth-seeded teams in the country, TCU. The Horned Frogs improved to 26-7 on the year with the 3-0 win. TCU started with a victory on Court 2 by Sutton MacTavish and Ana Vergara over McDonough and Schirpik 21-11 21-12. Then Olivia Clines and Anete Namike defeated Fitzmaurice and Wilkins 21-11 21-10 on Court 5. The team victory was achieved on Court 3 by Tara Patton and Morgan Williams over Gonzaba and Garrison 21-8 21-9. The other two matches remained unfinished: TCU's Hailey Hamlett and Anhelina Khmil won 21-15 over Halcomb and Bryant on Court 1, and TCU's Keagan Polk and Emma Glagau led 21-12 over Maldonado Ortiz and Ching on Court 4. UAB 3, Tarleton State 0 Tarleton's third game of the day started at 5:30 p.m., and the Texans needed a win to survive the double-elimination tournament and advance to Day 2 on Friday. Tarleton State ultimately lost 3-0 to end the 2023-24 season, while UAB improved to 19-14 overall. UAB started with a victory on Court 5 21-8 21-11 by Addison Atkins and Ashley Torsone over Fitzmaurice and Wilkins. Brooke Pertuit and Olivia Chychrun then defeated Gonzaba and Garrison 21-10 21-9 on Court 3. The team match was won on Court 2 by Jess Ennis and Izzy Day over McDonough and Schirpik 21-18 21-10. The other two matches remained unfinished: UAB's Olivia Stant and Sadie Sharpe won 21-14 20-13 over Maldonado and Ching on Court 4, plus UAB's Arden Copping and Jazzie Haas won 21-12 over Halcomb and Bryant. Halcomb and Bryant were Tarleton State's best pair all season. They played in all 13 games on the top court, going 7-6 in the Texans' first season.

