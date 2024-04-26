Three former Alabama football players selected on opening night of the 2024 NFL Draft





DETROIT The University of Alabama football program selected three former players in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday evening in Detroit, Michigan. J.C. Latham was selected by the Titans at No. 7, followed by linebacker Dallas Turner at No. 16 for the Vikings and cornerback Terrion Arnold at number 24 among the Lions. With three selections on the opening night of the Draft, head coach Nick Saban has now produced 52 first-rounders in his career, including 47 at Alabama. Those 47 selections, all of which came in the last 16 years, are as follows: 2009 Andre Smith (No. 6, Cincinnati)

Andre Smith (No. 6, Cincinnati) 2010 – Rolando McClain (No. 8, Oakland), Kareem Jackson (No. 20, Houston)

– Rolando McClain (No. 8, Oakland), Kareem Jackson (No. 20, Houston) 2011 – Marcell Dareus (No. 3, Buffalo), Julio Jones (No. 6, Atlanta), James Carpenter (No. 25, Seattle), Mark Ingram (No. 28, New Orleans)

– Marcell Dareus (No. 3, Buffalo), Julio Jones (No. 6, Atlanta), James Carpenter (No. 25, Seattle), Mark Ingram (No. 28, New Orleans) 2012 Trent Richardson (No. 3, Cleveland), Mark Barron (No. 7, Tampa Bay), Dre Kirkpatrick (No. 17, Cincinnati), Dont'a Hightower (No. 25, New England)

Trent Richardson (No. 3, Cleveland), Mark Barron (No. 7, Tampa Bay), Dre Kirkpatrick (No. 17, Cincinnati), Dont'a Hightower (No. 25, New England) 2013 Dee Milliner (No. 9, New York Jets), Chance Warmack (No. 10, Tennessee), DJ Fluker (No. 11, San Diego)

Dee Milliner (No. 9, New York Jets), Chance Warmack (No. 10, Tennessee), DJ Fluker (No. 11, San Diego) 2014 CJ Mosley (No. 17, Baltimore), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (No. 21, Green Bay)

CJ Mosley (No. 17, Baltimore), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (No. 21, Green Bay) 2015 Amari Cooper (No. 4, Oakland)

Amari Cooper (No. 4, Oakland) 2016 Ryan Kelly (No. 18, Indianapolis)

Ryan Kelly (No. 18, Indianapolis) 2017 Marlon Humphrey (No. 16, Baltimore), Jonathan Allen (No. 17, Washington), OJ Howard (No. 19, Tampa Bay), Reuben Foster (No. 31, San Francisco)

Marlon Humphrey (No. 16, Baltimore), Jonathan Allen (No. 17, Washington), OJ Howard (No. 19, Tampa Bay), Reuben Foster (No. 31, San Francisco) 2018 Minkah Fitzpatrick (No. 11, Miami), Da'Ron Payne (No. 13, Washington), Rashaan Evans (No. 22, Tennessee), Calvin Ridley (No. 26, Atlanta)

Minkah Fitzpatrick (No. 11, Miami), Da'Ron Payne (No. 13, Washington), Rashaan Evans (No. 22, Tennessee), Calvin Ridley (No. 26, Atlanta) 2019 Quinnen Williams (No. 3, New York Jets), Jonah Williams (No. 11, Cincinnati), Josh Jacobs (Oakland, No. 24)

Quinnen Williams (No. 3, New York Jets), Jonah Williams (No. 11, Cincinnati), Josh Jacobs (Oakland, No. 24) 2020 Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5, Miami Dolphins), Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 5, Miami Dolphins); (No. 10 Cleveland Browns), Henry Ruggs III (No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders), Jerry Jeudy (No. 15, Denver Broncos)

Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5, Miami Dolphins), Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 5, Miami Dolphins); (No. 10 Cleveland Browns), Henry Ruggs III (No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders), Jerry Jeudy (No. 15, Denver Broncos) 2021 Jaylen Waddle (No. 6, Miami Dolphins), Patrick Surtain II, (No. 9 Denver Broncos), DeVonta Smith (No. 10, Philadelphia Eagles), Mac Jones, (No. 15, New England Patriots), Alex Leatherwood, (No. 17, Las Vegas Raiders), Najee Harris, (No. 24, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Jaylen Waddle (No. 6, Miami Dolphins), Patrick Surtain II, (No. 9 Denver Broncos), (No. 10, Philadelphia Eagles), Mac Jones, (No. 15, New England Patriots), Alex Leatherwood, (No. 17, Las Vegas Raiders), Najee Harris, (No. 24, Pittsburgh Steelers) 2022 Evan Neal (No. 7, New York Giants), Jameson Williams (No. 12, Detroit Lions)

Evan Neal (No. 7, New York Giants), Jameson Williams (No. 12, Detroit Lions) 2023 Bryce Young (No. 1, Carolina Panthers), Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3, Houston Texans), Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12, Detroit Lions)

Bryce Young (No. 1, Carolina Panthers), Will Anderson Jr. (No. 3, Houston Texans), Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12, Detroit Lions) 2024 J.C. Latham (No. 7, Tennessee Titans), Dallas Turner (No. 16, Minnesota Vikings), Terrion Arnold (No. 24, Detroit Lions) Concept notes Alabama has had at least one player selected in the first round of 16 consecutive drafts (2009-present), which is the NCAA record. The Crimson Tide surpassed Miami's previous record (1995-2008) with 14 consecutive first-round draft picks.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban holds the NCAA record for most first-round draft picks in a career at age 52 and for most first-round picks from a single school at age 47. The next closest coach in each of these categories is the late Joe Paterno with 33 first-round picks in both his career and at one school (Penn State).

With Alabama's four selections tonight, the Crimson Tide has yielded multiple first-round picks in 13 of the last 16 NFL Drafts. The Crimson Tide had just one first-round pick in 2009, 2015 and 2016.

Since 2000, the Crimson Tide has produced 49 first-graders, a number that is 11 better than the nearest school in Ohio State (38).

Since 2010, the Crimson Tide has selected an NCAA-leading 46 players in the first round, a number nearly double the next closest school, Ohio State (25). The second and third rounds will take place on Friday at 6:00 PM CT. The 2024 NFL Draft concludes Saturday at 11 a.m. CT with rounds four through seven. The remaining rounds will air on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Alabama's first round recap J.C. Latham Offensive lineman (No. 7 | Tennessee Titans) One of the best offensive linemen in all of college football, Latham started at right tackle for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons. He earned All-SEC First Team honors from the Associated Press and conference coaches in 2023, allowing just two sacks all season while recording more than 40 knockdown blocks in more than 800 snaps, averaging better than 3.0 per match. As a sophomore, Latham started all 13 games and had 29 knockdown blocks while allowing just two sacks. Before settling at right tackle, Latham spent his freshman season as a key reserve on the offensive front while also playing a role on special teams. He played in all 14 games in 2021, earning 104 total snaps. Dallas Turner Outside Linebacker (No. 16 | Minnesota Vikings) Turner entered the NFL Draft as one of the nation's best defenders overall and arguably the best pass rusher in this year's class. A regular team captain for the Tide in 2023, Turner was a consensus first-team All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, while also being named to the All-SEC First Team. He recorded 53 total tackles, including a team-high 14.5 for loss (-88 yards) and an SEC-best 10 sacks (-68 yards), while recording two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and a team- best 13 quarterback hurries. During his 2022 sophomore season, Turner played in all 13 games with 10 starts, totaling 37 tackles, including eight for loss (-29 yards) and four sacks (-18 yards). He pressured opposing quarterbacks nine times while adding a fumble for a touchdown in 2022. One of the top recruits in his class, Turner made an immediate impact as a freshman, picking up Freshman All-America honors and was named to the All-SEC Freshman team. He saw time in all 15 games with three starts in 2021, compiling 30 stops, including 10 for loss (-58 yards) and 8.5 sacks (-40 yards), while contributing five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. Terrion Arnold Defensive Back (No. 24 | Detroit Lions) Arnold has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the country in this year's NFL Draft. He finished his redshirt sophomore season as a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and earned a spot on the conference coaches' first-team All-SEC list. Arnold finished the 2023 season with 63 total tackles, good for fifth-most at UA, including 6.5 for loss (-24 yards) and one sack (-9 yards). He contributed 12 pass breakups and five interceptions for 17 passes defended on the year, while also adding two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. The Tallahassee, Florida, native paced Alabama and finished tied for the SEC lead in interceptions, while his 17 passes defensed tied for the league lead. He also averaged 1.2 passes defended per game, tops in the conference, and 10e among Division I defensemen in 2023. In his first season of action in 2022, Arnold was selected as a Freshman All-American by the FWAA and named to the Freshman All-SEC Team by the league coaches. He earned playing time in 11 of the team's 13 games, including seven starts in 2022, and had 45 total tackles, including one for loss (-1 yard), to go with eight pass breakups, an interception and one fumble recovery until recovery. Get the latest information about the team by following @AlabamaFTBL on X and Facebook and AlabamaFBL on Instagram. General athletics news can also be found at UA_Athletics on X and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

