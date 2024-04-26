Women's tennis ready to close out the regular season at Dartmouth





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. No. 45 Harvard women's tennis concludes the 2023-2024 regular season this weekend, playing Dartmouth on Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. What to know Since starting the season 4-2 and falling to No. 10 Texas A&M and Yale in the opening round of the ECAC Championships, the Crimson have won 14 of their last 16 games, spanning the end of non-conference play and the beginning of season. Ivy season. Half of the Crimson wins this past stretch have been 4-0 decisions.

Harvard's 14 wins set it a new career-best winning streak, beating a previous record of 11 straight wins set in 2004–05.

Last weekend, the Crimson dropped a pair of battles, falling to No. 68 Penn and No. 44 Princeton by slim margins.

In the most recent ITA Women's Division I Team Rankings, the Crimson was ranked No. 45 in the country.

Kate Kim has led the Crimson in singles wins for most of the season, with a record of 23-5 overall and 13-2 in dual action, including recording her first two career Ivy League victories against Brown and Yale.

has led the Crimson in singles wins for most of the season, with a record of 23-5 overall and 13-2 in dual action, including recording her first two career Ivy League victories against Brown and Yale. Stephanie Yakoff has had a strong performance in her freshman year, with the Crimson registering a singles record of 18-5 and leading the team with 24 doubles wins. The duo of Yakoff and Holly Fischer consistently appears at No. 1 in doubles and leads the team with an overall record of 14-6.

has had a strong performance in her freshman year, with the Crimson registering a singles record of 18-5 and leading the team with 24 doubles wins. The duo of Yakoff and consistently appears at No. 1 in doubles and leads the team with an overall record of 14-6. Five other Crimson players join Kim and Yakoff with double-digit singles wins, led by Fischer with 17, Maxi Duncan with 14, Sani Gawande with 12, Charlotte Owensby with 11, and freshmen Kavya Karra with 10.

with 14, with 12, with 11, and freshmen with 10. Harvard has a strong 37-12 lead over the Big Green in the all-time series and has won its last six games, including a 4-1 win last season. Next one The Crimson will attempt to earn a bid in the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships, which begin on Friday, May 3. The selection show will be broadcast on Monday, April 29.e at 6:30 PM ET, revealing the field of 64.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2024/4/26/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-set-to-conclude-regular-season-at-dartmouth.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos