The Guyanese President delivers a powerful speech on the opening day of the CARICOM Cricket Symposium

CARICOM Regional Cricket Conference 2024 Day 1

Today is an important day in the region as cricket is not only played on the field but also in the hearts of our people – President Ali

Kaieteursport – The opening ceremony of the CARICOM Regional Cricket Conference, held yesterday at Hyatt Regency, Trinidad and Tobago, was groundbreaking as the region's elite gathered to celebrate, recognize and unveil plans that will aid in the continued growth of West Indies cricket .

The event was themed Reinvigorating West Indies Cricket A Symposium for Strategic Collaboration and Innovation and was chaired by the Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago and CARICOM Prime Minister's Sub-Committee on Cricket, Dr. the Hon. Keith Rowley.

Among the distinguished guest speakers are the President of the Republic of Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, Dr. Rowley himself of Trinidad & Tobago, the Prime Minister of Barbados, the Honorable Mia Mottley, the President of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Dr. Kishore Shallow, and other former legendary players such as Sir Clive Lloyd, Andy Roberts and Michael Holding, among others.

We have no intention of giving up cricket. We intend to defend cricket and we intend to play cricket at the highest level, and we will come back to the top, said Dr. Rowley

He continued: I would like to say today that in the interests of West Indian Cricket and managing the resources that are available to us and should be available to us, it is absolutely essential for West Indian Cricket to win the CPL contract reopen and look at the resources available for West Indian cricket.

However, the opening day of the symposium was headlined by an impassioned speech by President Ali, who spoke intensively on the current state of cricket, while presenting a wide range of ideas and solutions aimed at reforming what the called president. the cricket ecosystem.

Today is an important day in the region as cricket is not only played on the field but in the hearts of our people. But we need to look at the entire cricket ecosystem if we want to tackle the problems in the Caribbean, the Guyanese president said.

He added that the sport has been incorporated into people's lives, linked to a number of areas including the economy and tourism. President Ali said it was very important to redefine this brand of cricket that represented the West Indies, adding that to recreate, expand, rebrand and create global opportunities; all while protecting this redefined brand of cricket; is Paramount.

We were known for fearsome fast bowling and elegant strokeplay, but the rules were changed to deprive us of this brand of cricket and we allowed the rules to be changed, saying that this is the ideal time to master the product that is West obtain and expand. Indian cricket.

Building on his cricket development model, the Guyanese leader said identifying threats and opportunities and redefining West Indian cricket is important as the game is now shifting towards a more franchise-related model associated with football and other sports.

You have to see a different atmosphere, a different energy, a different style. How do we create smart stadiums? And whether or not today's stadiums are attractive enough to provide the personalized experience that fans now expect from sporting events worldwide, His Excellency said.

We have threats with growing North American cricket, which could bring many more fans and much more revenue. I believe we should explore moving the West Indian Cricket Board to the American Cricket Board because we now need to work towards owning cricket in America and developing a strategy where West Indian cricket will own cricket in America.

The now extinct Champions League T20 tournament was among the top T20 competitions before the rise of the global craze that was franchise T20 cricket (IPL, CPL, BPL, etc.). The League, which made its first offback in 2009, featured the best T20 stars from countries such as Australia, India and South Africa.

The tournament saw its last overs in history in 2014, but President Ali hinted at another path-breaking move that could see it reach newer heights in the sport both regionally and internationally.

In Guyana we are working with the West Indies Cricket Board, CPL and the ICC to launch a new product for the region that will position the region in the global market; the World Premier League. We hope it will take the place of what used to be the Champions League.

Day 2 of the symposium ends today.

